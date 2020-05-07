Rebecca Black to Release New Song ‘Alone Together’ — on Friday, Naturally

Rebecca Black, of viral “Friday” fame, is releasing a new song to benefit Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to helping create opportunities for people with disabilities. “Alone Together” hits all streaming services at midnight EST on May 8 and will be available for purchase.

Black’s affiliation with Best Buddies, which was formed in 1989 by Anthony K. Shrive, goes back to 2017 and she has participated in several events to help promote the organization’s message of inclusion.

For this song, Black collaborated with Best Buddies ambassadors Brett Fleming, Christina Hundley, Marlana VanHoose and Alphonso Murphy via Zoom.

Said Black: “What started as a Zoom call with a few buddies for fun during quarantine turned into a song that I absolutely love. Nothing beats seeing the way everyone’s eyes light up when a great, new idea is brought up while writing together. I have been so continuously inspired by the buddies throughout the process of putting this song together… it can be quite daunting to put yourself out there creatively in the ways they have, but they have been fearless. There’s never been a moment where they haven’t been encouraging and open-hearted to each person involved.”

Indeed, the song is well-suited for the times — its refrain: “Even though we’re apart we’re together at heart” — and especially for people with disabilities who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by having to navigate isolation and life without many of the resources they need on a daily basis. It’s why 100% of proceeds from “Alone Together” will directly benefit Best Buddies’ programs and initiatives.

“It’s been so special to create something together that connects us while we are all virtually ‘alone,'” added Black. “We all want this song to be something that can help bring that hopefulness and encouragement to those who really need that guidance right now, no matter where you are or who you are.”

