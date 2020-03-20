Friday’s Music Live-Streams: Hozier, OneRepublic, Bela Fleck, UltraFest and More

A starry slate of music live-streams for the shut-in age is on deck for Friday, with live web performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday also brings a transplanted music festival: it’s the online version of the EDM-focused Ultra Festival, for your home rave needs.

A few generous artists continue to turn up for daily appearances, including Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Records has just announced a series of daily concerts to be webcast at noon Nashville time every day from its flagship Tennessee location (the first happened Thursday with new age pedal steel player Luke Schneider, archived on Third Man’s YouTube channel), so check back in for those announcements.

The coming weekend has a thinner lineup of live music webcasts — although not for country fans, as Saturday night the Grand Ole Opry will have a special audience-less acoustic show with Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart, and Sunday night, Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” just entered the top 10, will do her own live-stream.

Here are our updated listings for the coming days:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Hozier

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

OneRepublic

4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(via Facebook Live)

access here

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)

access here

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Third Man Public Access: performer TBA

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via YouTube)

click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Temecula Road

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook)

access on Facebook

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)

click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(via Instagram and Facebook)

click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt

access here

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Road Show

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)

click here

PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)

access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook

Niall Horan

4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Common

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / 3 PT

(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)

click here

Indigo Girls

6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT

(via Facebook live)

click here for access

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, via Key)

access here

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

3 p.m. GMT

(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

access here

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Tyler Booth

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Riley Green

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

via Instagram

click here

Keith Urban

home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)

watch here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

via Facebook Live and Instagram

for access, click here

Shenandoah with guests Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

free, via Facebook Live access on each artist’s Facebook page or here



30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt

click Stage It Rhett Miller30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt