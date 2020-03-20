Friday’s Music Live-Streams: Hozier, OneRepublic, Bela Fleck, UltraFest and More

A starry slate of music live-streams for the shut-in age is on deck for Friday, with live web performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday also brings a transplanted music festival: it’s the online version of the EDM-focused Ultra Festival, for your home rave needs.
A few generous artists continue to turn up for daily appearances, including Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Records has just announced a series of daily concerts to be webcast at noon Nashville time every day from its flagship Tennessee location (the first happened Thursday with new age pedal steel player Luke Schneider, archived on Third Man’s YouTube channel), so check back in for those announcements.
The coming weekend has a thinner lineup of live music webcasts — although not for country fans, as Saturday night the Grand Ole Opry will have a special audience-less acoustic show with Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart, and Sunday night, Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” just entered the top 10, will do her own live-stream.
Here are our updated listings for the coming days:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Hozier
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
OneRepublic
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
access here
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)
access here
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Third Man Public Access: performer TBA
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via YouTube)
click here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Temecula Road
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook)
access on Facebook
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)
click here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
(via Instagram and Facebook)
click here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
access here
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Appalachian Road Show
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)
click here
PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):
“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)
access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook
Niall Horan
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Common
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / 3 PT
(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)
click here
Indigo Girls
6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT
(via Facebook live)
click here for access
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, via Key)
access here
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
3 p.m. GMT
(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
access here
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Instagram)
click here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Tyler Booth
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Riley Green
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
via Instagram
click here
Keith Urban
home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)
watch here
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
via Facebook Live and Instagram
for access, click here
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
click Stage It
Mitchell Tenpenny (Guest on “Risky Jam”)
free, via Instagram
access on Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, via Facebook and Instagram
access here
Portugal. The Man
free, “a few songs,” via Chipotle’s Instagram
access here