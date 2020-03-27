Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress Lead Today’s Music Live-Streams

An Elvis Costello appearance “from his underground lair” in the UK and Dierks Bentley broadcasting live from the U.S. of A. lead the list of performance live-streams happening for music lovers Friday. Costello performs at 3:30 ET, and Bentley goes on at 9 ET.

A 36-hour marathon hosted by indie favorites Peter Bjorn and John is already underway, with guest appearances from friends like Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago and Esther. The set from PBJ themselves begins at 5 ET.

Also on deck are current top 10 country breakout Ingrid Andress (whose debut album releases today), Tinashe, Barenaked Ladies, Carla Morrison, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Lisa Loeb, Rhett Miller and many others.

Check our daily listings for Friday and the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):