×

Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress Lead Today’s Music Live-Streams

Tinashe and Barenaked Ladies are on the schedule too, along with a 36-hour marathon hosted by Peter Bjorn and John.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: James O'Mara

An Elvis Costello appearance “from his underground lair” in the UK and Dierks Bentley broadcasting live from the U.S. of A. lead the list of performance live-streams happening for music lovers Friday. Costello performs at 3:30 ET, and Bentley goes on at 9 ET.

A 36-hour marathon hosted by indie favorites Peter Bjorn and John is already underway, with guest appearances from friends like Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago and Esther. The set from PBJ themselves begins at 5 ET.

Also on deck are current top 10 country breakout Ingrid Andress (whose debut album releases today), Tinashe, Barenaked Ladies, Carla Morrison, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Lisa Loeb, Rhett Miller and many others.

Check our daily listings for Friday and the days to come (followed a list of archived live-streams from recent days):

 

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

3:30 p.m. ET, 12: 30 PT
(via Artists 4NHS, for charities benefitting UK’s National Health Service… was scheduled to be live but is now pre-recorded)
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via his Facebook and Instagram Live)

Ingrid Andress
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live, “Together at Home” series)
access here

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(via Instagram Live)
access here

Peter Bjorn and John: with Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi, OLSSON and others
36-hour marathon, starts at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT; PBJ set is at 5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Twitch)
click here for Twitch

Tinashe
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(premiere of new ““LiveXLive Presents” series)
click here

Barenaked Ladies
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via their Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt, “Friday Free-For-All,” recurring event)

Goodluck
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(via their Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Falana
2:30 ET, 11:30 a.m. PT
(via her Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Carla Morrison
3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 PT
(via her Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Elijah Blake
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via his Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Ha*ash
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via their Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Caroline Rose
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via NPR Music Live Sessions)
access here

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn 
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(weekly series, via Facebook Live)
click here

Lauren Jenkins
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)

Billy Raffoul
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Myd: morning live-show
3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT
(every morning, via YouTube)
click here

Laurie Berkner
10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT
(daily concerts for kids, via Facebook Live)

Brendan Benson
one song per day, 5:20 p.m. ET, 2:20 PT
(via Instagram)
access here

Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve
1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Allison Moorer
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via her Instagram Live)

Jack Johnson
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via his Instagram Live, for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series)

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here

Erin McKeown
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram)
access here

Ron Pope
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(via Facebook Live)

Billy Raffoul
1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m PT
(via Instagram Live)

Paul van Dyk: PC Music Night
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT EST
(via Facebook)
click here

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lisa Loeb
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
click here

UnCabaret: comedy and music with Jill Sobule, Julia Sweeney, Dana Gould, Jamie Bridgers, Del Shores, Lauren Weedman, Baron Vaughn, Greg Behrendt and host Beth Lapides
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(access here)

 

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Logan Mize
3 p.m ET, noon PT
(Instagram, via Big Yellow Dog Music couch concert series)
access here

Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT (archived shows):

Kygo performed on 3/26 (video here)

Noah Cyrus performed on 3/26 (video here)

Kevin Garrett performed on 3/26 (video here)

Jon Batiste performed on 3/26 (video here)

Jennifer Hudson 3/25 (video here)

Anne-Marie 3/25 (video here)

H.E.R. 3/25 (video here)

Kirk Franklin 3/25 (video here)

Chloe x Halle 3/24 (video here)

LAUV 3/24 (video here)

Christine and the Queens =3/23 (video here)

Years & Years 3/23 (video here)

Brandy Clark 3/23 (video here)

Vance Joy 3/23 (video here)

Orville Peck 3/23 here

Ziggy Marley 3/23 (video here)

Picture This 3/23 (video here)

Bastille 3/22 (video here)

Miguel 3/22 (video here)

Lindsey Stirling 3/21 (video here)

Hozier 3/20 (video here)

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic 3/20 (video here)

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 3/20 (video here)

Steve Aoki 3/20 (video here)

Niall Horan 3/19 (video here)

Common 3/19 (video here)

Charlie Puth 3/18 (video here)

John Legend 3/17 (video here)

Chris Martin 3/16  (video here)

Volbeat watch here

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson click here

 

More Music

  • Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress

    Elvis Costello, Dierks Bentley, Ingrid Andress Lead Today's Music Live-Streams

    An Elvis Costello appearance “from his underground lair” in the UK and Dierks Bentley broadcasting live from the U.S. of A. lead the list of performance live-streams happening for music lovers Friday. Costello performs at 3:30 ET, and Bentley goes on at 9 ET. A 36-hour marathon hosted by indie favorites Peter Bjorn and John [...]

  • Rihanna5th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond

    Listen to PartyNextDoor’s Rihanna-Featuring New Song ‘Believe It’

    It’s hardly a new Rihanna song, but after years without any new music from the Barbados-born singer, we have to take what we can get: a feature on “Believe It,” a song from PartyNextDoor’s new album “Partymobile.” Party (or “Mr. NextDoor”?) is a longtime Drake associate, signed to the Toronto titan’s OVO label, and has [...]

  • Members of the Fab Four re-enact

    Iconic Beatles Abbey Road Crossing Gets a Fresh Coat of Paint Thanks to Coronavirus

    The famous street crossing outside London’s Abbey Road Studios has finally received a fresh coat of paint thanks to empty streets caused by the coronavirus lockdown. Ever since the Beatles released “Abbey Road,” their 11th studio album, in September 1969, the street crossing leading to the Abbey Road studios immortalized on the album cover has [...]

  • Pearl Jam’s New LP ‘Gigaton’: Track

    Inside Pearl Jam’s New LP ‘Gigaton’: Track by Track With Producer Josh Evans

    Pearl Jam’s first album in nearly seven years, “Gigaton,” released today, is the veteran Seattle band’s most satisfying and adventurous work since the Clinton administration. For that, much credit must go to producer Josh Evans, who has worked for 15 years in various capacities behind-the-scenes with Pearl Jam and its individual members. Recorded over the [...]

  • French Montana performs at the 2019

    French Montana Accused of Sexually Assaulting Intoxicated Woman

    An anonymous woman sued Moroccan-American rapper French Montana on Thursday, alleging that she was given alcohol and raped during a party at the artist’s home in Hidden Hills, Calif. two years ago. The woman — identified only as Jane Doe — states that she blacked out and was sexually assaulted while she was incapacitated. According [...]

  • Jessie Reyez’s ‘Before Love Came to

    Jessie Reyez’s ‘Before Love Came to Kill Us’: Album Review

    In the Spring of 2017, a young Colombian-Canadian singer named Jessie Reyez performed a short set in a small upstairs bar in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. She’d built a buzz in Canada via a series of singles, particularly the minor-at-the-time hit “Figures,” and had just released her debut EP, “Kiddo,” which included an aggressive and startlingly [...]

  • Apple Final Cut Pro X

    Apple Giving Free 90-Day Access to Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Software

    Apple is making the Final Cut Pro X video-editing suite and Logic Pro X recording-studio package available for free 90-day trials amid the stay-at-home COVID-19 crisis. With the free software deal, the tech giant is hoping that people who are stuck at home and looking for something new to master will download the packages — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad