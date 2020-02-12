×

Cage the Elephant, the 1975, Jack Johnson to Headline 2020 Forecastle Festival

By
Variety Staff

Matt Schultz of Cage The ElephantCage The Elephant in concert, The Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - 22 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Rob Loud/Shutterstock

Now in its 18th year, the Forecastle Festival will return to Louisville, Kentucky on July 17-19, 2020 and be headlined by local natives Cage the Elephant, British quartet the 1975 and acoustic rocker Jack Johnson. The full lineup appears below.

Nominated as Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year for 2019, Forecastle will take place at Waterfront Park for the tenth year. General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP 3-day tickets will be available Wednesday, February 12 at noon ET via ForecastleFest.com, with a limited quantity starting at $135. For the first time, Forecastle will also offer a limited number of 3-day General Admission student tickets for only $135 while supplies last. All ticketing options, including affordable layaway plans starting at only $20 down, can be found at ForecastleFest.com/tickets.

New to 2020, 3-day VIP tickets include access to a misting lounge complete with private bar, a specialty cocktail bar featuring frozen beverages and specialty drinks, a VIP craft bar, daily happy hours curated by Bourbon & Biscuits with complimentary tapas and cooking demonstrations, and a designated VIP festival merch pop-up store. Sustainability and conservation initiatives are guided by the festival’s 501c3 non-profit organization, the Forecastle Foundation.

The Forecastle 2020 lineup includes:

Friday, July 17

Jack Johnson

Tash Sultana

Umphrey’s McGee

Grace Potter

Jon Bellion

Lil Tecca

Thundercat

Soccer Mommy

Yung Gravy

Durand Jones & The Indications

Low Cut Connie

Cass McCombs

2KBaby

Goose

Jade Jackson

Johnny Conqueroo

 

Saturday, July 18

Cage The Elephant

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jack Harlow

Third Eye Blind

Troyboi

Manchester Orchestra

Allen Stone

Wale

Julien Baker

Nahko & Medicine For the People

Elohim

Kota the Friend

The Dip

Ian Noe

Taylor Janzen

Ratboys

Josie Dunne

Parrotfish

 

Sunday, July 19

The 1975

Brockhampton

Clairo

Carly Rae Jepsen

YBN Cordae

Gryffin

LP

Parquet Courts

Trevor Daniel

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

(Sandy) Alex G

Andy Shauf

beabadoobee

Caroline Rose

Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour

Elderbrook

Illiterate Light

Dreamer Boy

The Wooks

 

