Cage the Elephant, the 1975, Jack Johnson to Headline 2020 Forecastle Festival

Now in its 18th year, the Forecastle Festival will return to Louisville, Kentucky on July 17-19, 2020 and be headlined by local natives Cage the Elephant, British quartet the 1975 and acoustic rocker Jack Johnson. The full lineup appears below.
Nominated as Pollstar’s Music Festival of the Year for 2019, Forecastle will take place at Waterfront Park for the tenth year. General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP 3-day tickets will be available Wednesday, February 12 at noon ET via ForecastleFest.com, with a limited quantity starting at $135. For the first time, Forecastle will also offer a limited number of 3-day General Admission student tickets for only $135 while supplies last. All ticketing options, including affordable layaway plans starting at only $20 down, can be found at ForecastleFest.com/tickets.
New to 2020, 3-day VIP tickets include access to a misting lounge complete with private bar, a specialty cocktail bar featuring frozen beverages and specialty drinks, a VIP craft bar, daily happy hours curated by Bourbon & Biscuits with complimentary tapas and cooking demonstrations, and a designated VIP festival merch pop-up store. Sustainability and conservation initiatives are guided by the festival’s 501c3 non-profit organization, the Forecastle Foundation.
The Forecastle 2020 lineup includes:
Friday, July 17
Jack Johnson
Tash Sultana
Umphrey’s McGee
Grace Potter
Jon Bellion
Lil Tecca
Thundercat
Soccer Mommy
Yung Gravy
Durand Jones & The Indications
Low Cut Connie
Cass McCombs
2KBaby
Goose
Jade Jackson
Johnny Conqueroo
Saturday, July 18
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Jack Harlow
Third Eye Blind
Troyboi
Manchester Orchestra
Allen Stone
Wale
Julien Baker
Nahko & Medicine For the People
Elohim
Kota the Friend
The Dip
Ian Noe
Taylor Janzen
Ratboys
Josie Dunne
Parrotfish
Sunday, July 19
The 1975
Brockhampton
Clairo
Carly Rae Jepsen
YBN Cordae
Gryffin
LP
Parquet Courts
Trevor Daniel
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
(Sandy) Alex G
Andy Shauf
beabadoobee
Caroline Rose
Ben Sollee’s Kentucky, USA Radio Hour
Elderbrook
Illiterate Light
Dreamer Boy
The Wooks