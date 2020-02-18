Foo Fighters Reveal ‘Van Tour’ Dates to Mark 25th Anniversary

The Foo Fighters are revisiting their past with a tour to commemorate their first-ever outing as a band in 1995. Dubbed “The Van Tour,” the spring trek will kick off in Phoenix on April 12 and wrap in Hamilton, Ontario on May 12. Each stop will feature a sneak peek at frontman Dave Grohl’s new documentary “What Drives Us,” which features fellow road warriors like Black Flag, Dead Kennedys, Metallica and The Beatles, among others.

The group announced the tour with a message to fans: “Congratulations: You’re old! You’ve been going to see Foo Fighters shows for 25 years now! What better way to celebrate than joining the band in commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995?”

The Foos’ Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear completed the 1995 tour in a Dodge van. That same year, the band released its self-titled debut album which went on to be certified platinum. The band now also includes drummer Taylor Hawkins, guitarist Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.

Tickets go on sale to Citi cardmembers starting today until Thursday, Feb, 20 at 10pm local time.

See the full list of tour dates below:

FOO FIGHTERS

THE VAN TOUR 2020

4/12/2020

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/14/2020

Albuquerque, NM

Santa Ana Star Center

4/16/2020

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

4/18/2020

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

4/20/2020

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

5/10/2020

Green Bay, WI

Resch Center

5/12/2020

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

5/14/2020

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

5/18/2020

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Arena

5/20/2020

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Centre