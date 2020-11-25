Foo Fighters Reminisce on 25 Years Together With ‘Times Like Those’

Playing off of one of the Foo Fighters’ most beloved hit songs, the band members came together to reflect on their 25-year music journey in “Times Like Those,” a new video uploaded to the band’s YouTube channel.

Beginning with a “Star Wars”-inspired title screen, the video explains its premise from the jump: a look back on “bad fashion decisions, questionable facial hair, and, to be fair, a pretty respectable collection of guitars.” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffe are featured in the 26-minute video, embarking on a visual journey and reminiscing via projected images and videos from their past. The commentary is worth a watch for both Stans and casual fans. Filmed during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, the members also provide context to album covers, tours and integral band moments — all between handfuls of popcorn. The guys’ stories cover everything from the 1995 creation of the band to now, with globe-traveling experiences to share with fans.

The anniversary video, which premiered Monday, follows on the heels of a Nov. 19 virtual performance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The band played “Shame Shame,” a single set to be featured on the Foo Fighters’ 10th studio album, “Medicine at Midnight,” which will release on Feb. 5 of next year. The song’s premiere came on Nov. 7, the same day the band performed it on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Foo Fighters will also take part in the Dec. 15 “Amazon Music Holiday Plays.” The Amazon concert series is hosted by Lil Nas X and also features Miley Cyrus and Kiana Ledé.

Watch the Foo Fighters’ anniversary video, “Times Like Those,” below.