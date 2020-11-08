Foo Fighters Premiere New Song on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Announce New LP

Capping off a surprising run of recent veteran rock act bookings on “Saturday Night Live,” Foo Fighters utilized their eighth career appearance on the NBC show last night (Nov. 7) to debut “Shame Shame,” the first single from their 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight.” The project will be released Feb. 5, 2021 via Roswell/RCA.

The Dave Grohl-led group also dusted off its ever-timely 2003 hit “Times Like These” during the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode, which came just hours after former vice president Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States.

The verses of “Shame Shame” have an uncharacteristic stop/start beat, with Grohl’s vocals evincing a hint of soul, while the restrained chorus references “another season of loneliness” and burying emotions “beneath a mountain of emptiness.” The Foos were joined on-stage by two of the three female backing vocalists who augmented the band on tour in support of the 2017 album “Concrete and Gold.”

The nine-song “Medicine at Midnight” was recorded at a 1940s-era house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles and finished several months ago. It was originally intended for release late this year, but those plans, as well as a Foo Fighters 25th anniversary tour, were scrapped due to the COVID-10 pandemic.





The album was produced by the band with Greg Kurstin, who won the Best Producer Grammy two years in a row, for his work on the band’s “Concrete and Gold,” Adele’s “25” and others.

Grohl told Los Angeles radio station ALT 98.7 in May that “Medicine at Midnight” was “filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” while also comparing it to the Foos’ version of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” in that it is a “really up, fun record.” In addition, Grohl is working on a documentary series based on his mom Virginia’s 2017 book “From Cradle to Stage.”

Here is the track list for “Medicine at Midnight”: