Foo Fighters Join ‘Georgia Comes Alive’ Voter-Awareness Benefit Concert Saturday

Foo Fighters announced today that they will join Dave Matthews, Portugal. The Man, Bob Weir, Ben Folds, Tank & the Bangas, Big Freedia and many more at Georgia Comes Alive, a virtual concert taking place Saturday, Dec. 26, beginning at 3 p.m. ET to promote voter participation in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections by supporting local grassroots organizations like Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and CivicGeorgia. The concert is presented by Live For Live Music in partnership with HeadCount; the full lineup appears below.

Those who make a donation of any size in advance will receive an email with a link to the stream on the day of the show. To donate and secure a spot at the event, visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com.

The virtual event, powered by Nugs.net and Plus1, is the latest from the team behind Democracy Comes Alive, Quarantine Comes Alive and Justice Comes Alive, which collectively raised close to $300,000 for various charitable causes.

Like its predecessors, the event aims to direct this momentum toward the critical Georgia Senate runoff elections in January.

Americans turned out in record numbers to vote during the 2020 elections, largely thanks to dedicated activism of grassroots organizations and the historic participation of underrepresented communities in battleground states like Georgia. Neither Georgia Senate seat garnered a majority of votes (50%+1) during the general election, triggering runoff elections set to take place January 5th, 2021. While the Georgia runoffs will be decided by local voters, the results will have national implications by deciding which party controls the Senate. For more information on the specifics and implications of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, click here.

Kunj Shah, the founder of Live For Live Music and the Comes Alive event series, said, “This event has gained so much momentum since its initial announcement, artists have been reaching out from all over the musical spectrum, asking to take part, to join the efforts in Georgia to turn out the vote.”

Andy Bernstein, the co-founder and executive director of HeadCount, said, “This is a great way for people outside of Georgia to support the amazing organizations doing the hard work on the ground in The Peach State. We hope the funds we raise and the positive energy all have a real impact.”

Georgia Comes Alive Performances:



The Allman Betts Band

Amos Lee *

Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Ben Folds

Big Freedia

Big Gigantic

Big Head Todd

Billy Strings

Blind Boys of Alabama

Bob Weir ft. Dave Schools, Jeff Chimenti, Jay Lane

Bobby Rush

Chuck Leavell (The Rolling Stones) *

Dave Matthews

Diplo

Dragon Smoke

Foo Fighters *

Fruition

Futurebirds

G. Love

Galactic

Grace Potter

Grouplove

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Houndmouth

Jackie Venson

Judith Hill

Lawrence

Lee Fields *

Los Lobos

Midnight North

Mihali

Mike Mills Ft. Big Something

Moon Taxi

Mt. Joy

Musiq Soulchild

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nicki Bluhm *

Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers)

Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul & Mary) *

Phil Lesh & Friends

Portugal. The Man

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Revivalists

Roosevelt Collier

Samantha Fish

Shah

The Soul Rebels

The Suffers

Tank and the Bangas

Taylor Goldsmith (DAWES)

Warren Haynes

*Just announced