Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Is Second CMA Awards Performer to Cancel After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second performer slated for Wednesday’s CMA Awards telecast to have to pull out on account of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Some of y’all guessed it,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram. “Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

Florida Georgia Line exiting the CMAs follows closely on the heels of another country star, Lee Brice, having to do the same over the weekend.

Sunday night, Hubbard had hinted at trouble, posting a photo of his tour bus parked at his home. “Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?” he asked fans.

Ironically, perhaps, the other half of the Florida Georgia Line duo, Brian Kelley, had taken to Instagram Sunday to downplay coronavirus concerns. Kelly posted photos of Biden celebration rallies outside the White House and wrote that if those throngs could gather with no social distancing, live concerts should be allowed to resume immediately. Those photos and messages, which were part of Kelley’s Instagram Story, are no longer visible.

“Time to go back to work AMERICA,” Kelley wrote on Instagram, presumably before learning of his partner’s diagnosis. “Booking shows ASAP.”

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line posts on Instagram Instagram

Although Hubbard did not say anything in his social media posts about the planned CMAs performance, Florida Georgia Line — which had been announced to do the hit “Long Live” — no longer appears on the site’s list of performers, as would be expected.

Variety has reached out to the Country Music Association and Florida Georgia Line’s reps for comment. Over the weekend, before the news about Hubbard’s diagnosis came out, the CMA had told the Tennessean that Brice had not been involved in any rehearsals before his positive test.

Another performer on the CMAs, Morgan Wallen, took to Instagram over the weekend, too, posting the same photo of pro-Biden crowds in D.C. that Kelley did, also calling for concerts to resume immediately. Wallen was recently forced to exit a prime “Saturday Night Live” slot after being photographed partying with and kissing fans in public shortly before his planned appearance.

Lee Brice is being replaced on the CMA Awards telecast by Lady A’s Charles Kelley, who will take Brice’s place in a duet with Carly Pearce of “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” There has been no word on whether a different artist will be booked for Florida Georgia Line’s slot.