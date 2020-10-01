Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ Reenters Chart After Lip-Synch TikTok Video Takes Off

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” is turning into a chart hit, again, thanks to a TikTok glimpse of a man longboarding and lip-synching to the song that has become a viral video sensation.

“We love this!” the band tweeted when members came across the footage nearly a week ago. They’re likely to love it even more now that it’s increasing streams and downloads to the point that the 1977 single looks poised to make a four-decades-later repeat appearance on the charts.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart for the week to date, “Dreams” sits at No. 29, as a result of the renewed interest.

Buzz Angle Music ran the data, and streams for the song rose from 5.2 million last week to 6.7 million in this not-quite-complete chart week.

The sales increase was even more marked, although digital track sales account for less of the overall pie these days. “Dreams” quadrupled its sales from 1,200 paid downloads the prior week to 4,800 this week, good enough to make it the week’s No. 15 seller.

Overall, the track is up from 30,100 song units the week before to 47,600 this week, which has it coming at at No. 28 among all the currently popular songs overall.

For the year to date, it’s been streamed 529 million times, so it’s not necessarily that the perennially popular hit was sitting in limbo all this, waiting to be rescued by a man sipping on Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry Juice while rolling down the street.

Yet it’s one of those phenomena — much like the video of “the twins” responding spontaneously to Phil Collins’ drum break in “In the Air Tonight” — that captivates a country by placing appreciation of the classics in an unexpected context, with the longboarding man’s delayed entry into the lip-synch providing a particular moment of delight.

The TikTok video itself has numbers that are much further through the roof. It’s been seen more than 18 million times on TikTok and more than 22 million on Twitter.

The star of the video is Idaho Falls, Idaho resident Nathan Apodaca. “My car, it just shuts off sometimes,” he said in an interview with TMZ. “I always have my long board in there, in case I run out of gas or something… So I just jumped on my long board [and] I decided this would be perfect for a video.”