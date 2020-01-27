×

FKA Twigs: I Wasn’t Asked to Sing During Prince Tribute at Grammys

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
FKA Twigs and Usher62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nearly four years after his death, Prince was honored Sunday night with a special all-star performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards that left some viewers scratching their heads.

Usher, who anchored the medley of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss,” sang and danced onstage while longtime Prince collaborator and percussionist Sheila E. played the drums. Singer FKA twigs, meanwhile — who was also billed as a performer for the Prince tribute — was limited to pole-dancing on the side of the stage to the surprise (and ire) of critics and fans.

“Imagine making the decision to not let FKA Twigs sing anything at all,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield.

“So, FKA twigs is being reduced to a Usher backup dancer right now?” one fan tweeted.

Afterward, FKA twigs took to social media to clarify: “of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future. none the less what an honour. congratulations to all winners x.”

Meanwhile, Sheila E. sang a different tune backstage.

“She didn’t want to sing,” Sheila E. told reporters. “First she wanted to, but then she didn’t want to when we ran through it because she didn’t have a (microphone) pack and (in-ear monitors), so she couldn’t hear. And she would rather have danced – which is what we asked her as well. She chose not to, she said ‘No, I’m OK.’”

Later this week, CBS will broadcast another live all-star tribute to the Purple One, with performances by Alicia Keys, Coldplay, John Legend, Foo Fighters and more. That special airs on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

More Music

  • I Sing the Body Electric

    'I Sing the Body Electric': How a 'Fame' Monster Was Reimagined for the Grammys Finale

    Longtime Grammy telecast producer Ken Ehrlich has delivered his Grammy swan song (figuratively and literally), and it couldn’t have happened without … Walt Whitman. To usher out his 40-year era as the guiding light behind some of TV’s greatest musical moments, Ehrlich chose the song “I Sing the Body Electric” from the 1980 movie musical [...]

  • FKA Twigs and Usher62nd Annual Grammy

    FKA Twigs: I Wasn't Asked to Sing During Prince Tribute at Grammys

    Nearly four years after his death, Prince was honored Sunday night with a special all-star performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards that left some viewers scratching their heads. Usher, who anchored the medley of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss,” sang and danced onstage while longtime Prince collaborator and percussionist Sheila E. played [...]

  • DJ Khaled Nipsey Hussle tribute Grammy

    Nipsey Hussle Honored by John Legend, YG, DJ Khaled at Grammys

    John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled performed a medley of songs alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin as part of the Grammy Awards tribute to Nipsey Hussle. The heartfelt performance, introduced by Ava DuVernay, began with the late rapper’s friends and fellow musicians, Mill and Rich taking the stage to start off “Letter [...]

  • Demi Lovato Grammy performance

    Watch Demi Lovato's Emotional Grammys Performance After False Start

    Demi Lovato made a triumphant return to the stage during the Grammys on Sunday, debuting her new song “Anyone.” The pop singer had an emotional start to her performance, having to pause and restart the opening, but that didn’t stop her from ending with a bang and earning a standing ovation. Lovato, who had tears [...]

  • Lil Nas X and BTS62nd Annual

    Lil Nas X and BTS Perform at Grammys for the First Time - Together

    Lil Nas X took the Grammy stage for the first time on Sunday night, but not without the help of some of his friends. Wearing his signature cowboy wardrobe with a dazzling silver twist, Lil Nas X was joined onstage by BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Nas to perform his two biggest [...]

  • Ariana Grande Grammys Performance

    Ariana Grande Turns Stage Into a Slumber Party at Grammy Awards

    Pop music’s reigning princess Ariana Grande gave an intimate performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards as she transformed the Staples Center stage into a bedroom and slumber party. Grande, who arrived at the Grammys in a voluminous grey tulle dress, made numerous costume changes throughout the evening. Joined by an orchestra and a team of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad