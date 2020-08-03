Composer Agency First Artists Management Opens U.K. Office

First Artists Management, the Los Angeles-based talent agency specializing in composers and music supervisors, is expanding its operations by opening an office in London and hiring two new partner-agents.

Hamish Duff joins First Artists from independent management and publishing company Involved Productions. He will head the London office and oversee all U.K. and European operations, “creating a Transatlantic approach to representation,” said First Artists founder Vasi Vangelos.

Duff joins First Artists with his clients including Solomon Grey, Clark, Alex Baranowski, Will Gregory, Blanck Mass, Hannah Peel, Nico Casal, and The Grandbrothers. This is believed to be the first major U.S. composer agency to establish an overseas office.

Sabrina Hutchinson will also join Vangelos and son Alexander Vangelos in the Los Angeles office. Hutchinson founded entertainment publicity firm Defiant Public Relations in 2011, specializing in sound and music clients and events. Its roster included composers Rolfe Kent, Gordy Haab, Bear McCreary, Blake Neely, Christopher Young, and Joshua Mosley. Joining her at First Artists are Haab and Mosley.

Added Vasi Vangelos: “We are very excited about the changes within our agency, and the incredible team we have built. Our new London office gives us an opportunity to better support our European clients and offer our U.S.-based clients increased opportunity in the European market.”

Founded in 2003, First Artists Management’s roster includes a diverse roster of Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composers, among them: Carter Burwell, Craig Armstrong, David Arnold, Stanley Clarke, Rolfe Kent, John Ottman, Antonio Sanchez, Javier Navarette, and Vangelis, and others.