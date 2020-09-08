Fiona Apple to Perform and Speak at New Yorker Festival Next Month

Unless you’ve been in the right place in Los Angeles at the right time over the past several years, Fiona Apple performances have been as rare as Bigfoot sightings. While she hinted that she might tour behind “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” her first album in eight years, which dropped in April, the pandemic has put all touring plans on indefinite hold anyway.

But fans can see at least one performance next month, when she appears at the annual New Yorker Festival. According to the just-released announcement, Apple will perform and will also be interviewed by staff writer Emily Nussbaum, who wrote a sprawling (and rather fawning) profile of the singer earlier this year.

The event will be virtual and will be streamed on the New Yorker’s official website. Apple’s performance and talk will take place on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for on-demand replay through 10/13. Tickets and more info are available here.

Variety wrote of “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” “It’d been eight years since her last album, but “Bolt Cutters” was worth the worrying weight — it might even be this Gen-X standard bearer’s best album. Much of the material is challenging on first listen, and smoothness is a quality Apple consigns to criminals, not her own middle-period work. But once you get past the experimental tinge of some of the arrangement (often involving banged-upon household objects), the album is nearly conventional in the pleasures it provides, in the form of earworms matched with emotional catharsis. Apple unbolted is a lot like the rest of us, unquarantined: dealing with jealousy and microaggressions, hoping for transcendence, looking for love on all the wrong mortal coils. An album-of-the-year contender this funny, moving and bold went a long way all by itself toward keeping us from being able to write off 2020 as a washout.”