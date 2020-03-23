Father John Misty Drops Live Album to Benefit MusiCares’ Coronavirus Fund

Father John Misty today announced the release of a live album, “Off-Key in Hamburg,” available on Bandcamp. All proceeds from the album will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Off-Key in Hamburg” was recorded live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8, 2019 with his long-time touring band, and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt.

MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund last week to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events.

According to the announcement, the fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support its efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.

Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim CEO of the Recording Academy, said:

“Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities. We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.

“It’s in times like these that many of us turn to music. Music can help us cope, and has the power to bring us together during a time when many of us might feel isolated. We encourage people everywhere to embrace the music industry which needs our help in these uncertain times.”

Steve Boom, MusiCares chair and head of Amazon Music, added:

“The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive. We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

Established in 1989 by The Recording Academy, MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares’ services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical, and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community.