×

Father John Misty Drops Live Album to Benefit MusiCares’ Coronavirus Fund

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Father John Misty
CREDIT: Danny Payne/REX/Shutterstock

Father John Misty today announced the release of a live album, “Off-Key in Hamburg,” available on Bandcamp. All proceeds from the album will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Off-Key in Hamburg” was recorded live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8, 2019 with his long-time touring band, and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt.

MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, established the COVID-19 Relief Fund last week to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of thousands of music events.

According to the announcement, the fund, administered through MusiCares, will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. To establish the fund, both the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an initial donation of $1 million each, totaling $2 million. Additionally, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Further updates and announcements will be made in the coming days.

Since it was founded in 1989, MusiCares has distributed more than $60 million to musicians and music people in need.

If you wish to support its efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.

Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim CEO of the Recording Academy, said:

“Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities. We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.

“It’s in times like these that many of us turn to music. Music can help us cope, and has the power to bring us together during a time when many of us might feel isolated. We encourage people everywhere to embrace the music industry which needs our help in these uncertain times.”

Steve Boom, MusiCares chair and head of Amazon Music, added:

“The music industry is built on the work of musicians, artists, and music professionals. It is in times like these, that the industry needs to come together to support those who are struggling, particularly those who rely on touring incomes to survive. We know this fund will need to be significant. We will not be able to do it alone, and that’s why we are asking the entire music community including labels, streaming services, and anyone who is able to join us in this important effort. We’re all in when the good times roll, and it’s important that we’re all in when times are tough, too.”

Established in 1989 by The Recording Academy, MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares’ services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical, and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community.

 

More Music

  • EIF Launches Fund to Help Entertainment

    Entertainment Industry Foundation Launches Coronavirus Response Fund

    The Entertainment Industry Foundation has launched the COVID-19 response fund to provide financial relief to entertainment industry workers affected by coronavirus-related shutdowns. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our own community has been impacted tremendously.  Productions have halted, many displaced workers have found themselves without pay or medical care, and live entertainment is at a standstill. Every [...]

  • Father John Misty

    Father John Misty Drops Live Album to Benefit MusiCares' Coronavirus Fund

    Father John Misty today announced the release of a live album, “Off-Key in Hamburg,” available on Bandcamp. All proceeds from the album will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. “Off-Key in Hamburg” was recorded live at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie on August 8, 2019 with his long-time touring band, and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. MusiCares, the [...]

  • Keith Urban - Entertainer of the

    ACM Awards Announce New September Date for Show, While Leaving Location TBA

    Producers of the Academy of Country Music Awards have settled on a new date for the live CBS telecast, landing on Sept. 16, pushing back the ceremony five months from its originally scheduled April 5 perch. Notably, the announcement from the ACM and Dick Clark Productions said that the venue would be revealed soon along [...]

  • August Rigo

    What's it Like Making Big Hits With BTS? 'Historic,' Says Collaborator August Rigo

    It’s not everyday when you’re called upon to work with the biggest group in pop music, but Toronto native August Rigo was one of the few trusted to co-write two tracks on BTS’ latest album, “Map of the Soul: 7″ — “Black Swan” and “On.” The former, written alongside BTS member RM, producer Pdogg, rapper [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the premiere of

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Hints at 'In the Heights' Delay: 'A Lot Remains to Be Done'

    Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation of “In the Heights” could struggle to be ready in time for its big-screen debut, currently set for June 26, if coronavirus concerns delay post-production, the Tony winner suggested Sunday night. Miranda — in a livestream interview with Rosie O’Donnell that was billed as a remounting of her successful daytime talk [...]

  • Placido Domingo

    Opera Singer Plácido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo is the latest celebrity to reveal that he has tested positive for coronavirus and that he and his family are in self-isolation. Domingo announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Sunday morning, saying it was his “moral duty” to tell people. He said that his symptoms included a fever [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad