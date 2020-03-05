Epic Records Promotes Rick Sackheim to GM; Elevates EVPs Stephanie Yu, Zeke Lewis

Epic Records chair­­­woman and CEO Sylvia Rhone has announced a trio of promotions today (March 5).

Rick Sackheim takes on the position of general manager in addition to executive vice president, overseeing the label’s marketing, publicity and video production departments. He’ll remain based out of Epic’s Culver City offices.

A veteran of label promotion, Sackheim joined Epic from Def Jam, where he spent 12 years, in 2018. He had previously held positions at Island Def Jam, Private Music, Restless Records and Arista.

At the Sony Music company, he played a key role in the radio successes of such artists as Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, 21 Savage and Future, among others on the Epic Roster.

Said Rhone of Sackheim: “Rick’s reputation as one of the top record promotion execs in the industry is well-earned. The decades that he spent learning every aspect of the game have paid off for Epic, where he has led the Promotion team to its most spectacular and historic achievements over the past two years. We are fortunate to have him aboard, and we congratulate him on taking over his challenging new role of GM at the label.”

Rhone also named Ezekiel “Zeke” Lewis evp and head of A&R, a newly created position that includes oversight of Epic’s entire A&R staff including operations. Lewis, former evp of A&R, is himself a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer with experience in publishing as well. Arriving at Epic in late 2017, he has worked closely with such developing artists as 21 Savage, Tyla Yahweh, G. Herbo and Monsta X, among others.

Lewis previously served as senior vice president at Universal Music Group/Motown, home to Migos, Lil Yachty, T.I., Ne-Yo, Erykah Badu and Rich Homie Quan, joining in 2011. He simultaneously operated music publishing company Bar Music Group administered by Universal Music Publishing Group.

Said Rhone, to whom the west coast-based Lewis reports: “Zeke has proved himself a forceful and indispensable executive many times over at Epic. I have always admired his leadership skills, as well as his ability to find unique and forward-looking ways to break artists. In this fast-moving industry, Zeke is poised to take his rightful, well-earned place among our great music business starmakers.”

Rounding out the trio of appointments, Stephanie Yu has been elevated to evp and head of business and legal affairs. In her new position, she’s tasked with leading the new brand marketing and sync licensing group.

A 15-year veteran of Sony Music, ten at Epic, the New York-based Yu previously served as svp and head of business and legal affairs. She began her legal career in 2002 at the firm Covington & Burling after graduating with honors from the University of Chicago Law School. There, she was awarded the Bell, Boyd & Lloyd Prize for legal writing.

Of Yu, said Rhone: “Stephanie is widely respected throughout Epic and Sony Music for her all-encompassing know­ledge, consummate professionalism, and mastery of the most intricate aspects of the Business & Legal Affairs sector, which she has successfully navigated for more than a decade. Her experience working with the industry’s biggest artists and their representatives suitably positions her to over­see these new initiatives. She remains a key pillar of our management team. This advancement is well-deserved and one of which we can all be justly proud.”

All three report directly to Rhone.