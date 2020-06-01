Epic Records Names Gina Harrell Senior Vice President, Video Production and Content Development

Epic Records has named Gina Harrell senior vice president, video production and content development. The appointment reunites Harrell with Sylvia Rhone, chair­­­woman and CEO of the Sony Music label, to whom she reports — the two executives previously worked together at Elektra Records and Universal Motown Republic Group.

Harrell is a veteran of music videos, having worked with the likes of Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Franz Ferdinand, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX, Mariah Carey, the Lonely Island, Future, Kanye West and Kid Cudi, among others, as creative executive and line producer.

At Epic, Harrell serves as executive producer for music videos of all artists on the label’s roster — which includes Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, French Montana and Fiona Apple. In addition, she oversees creative and financial production of visual assets and digital content, working closely with the label’s marketing department on the visual direction of individual acts.

The Los Angeles-based, fashion-forward executive, who moved west from New York in 2015 after being recruited by Vice Media to launch Live Nation TV, has a long list of credits in visual media, including: as ep of documentary “Soundtrack For A Revolution” from Danny Glover’s Louverture Films about protest music that helped galvanize the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, and as producer of a 3-D mapped film projection project Baltimore’s Light City Festival called “As of A Now” for Strangelove Films.

Harrell’s label experience includes her role as vp of video production at Elektra Records, where she worked with Elliot and Busta Rhymes, and as svp of video production at Universal Motown Republic Group, whose roster included Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, the Scissor Sisters, Kid Cudi and Q-Tip, among others.

“Gina is a true renaissance woman, a visionary force in music video production and someone I have had the pleasure of working with for many years,” said Rhone in announcing Harrell’s appointment. “My trust in her judgment as a creative executive is unequivocal and it is an honor to welcome Gina to Epic, as we begin this next chapter together.”

Added Harrell: “I’m excited to join the artists and team at Epic Records at this revolutionary moment in the music industry. Sylvia’s leadership, passion and energy is contagious, and her creative vision and style are second to none. We share a similar aesthetic and I truly value our longtime friendship and career collaborations. I’m looking forward to this new adventure being our best yet!”