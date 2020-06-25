Epic Records Promotes Brian Wilson to CFO

Epic Records has promoted Brian Wilson to chief financial officer and senior vice president, the company announced today. Reporting to chair­­­woman and CEO Sylvia Rhone, Wilson’s new role includes oversight of all finances for the label and release planning. In addition, he’ll continue to spearhead budgeting for the roster, which includes Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Future, Meghan Trainor, Travis Scott and 21 Savage, among others.

The New York-based Wilson has spent eight years at Epic, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, most recently serving as vice president, finance, since 2014. Prior to his time at Epic, he spent two decades at BMG, where he started in the international royalties department in 1998.

Wilson’s promotion aims to expand and consolidate the strengths of the core executive management team at the label. Said Rhone: “Brian has been an invaluable resource at Epic for nearly a decade. We have come to trust his instincts not only on issues relating to business and finance, but also in the complex duties involved in running one of the most successful and innovative record labels in the world. His promotion to CFO is well-deserved, and everyone at Epic congratulates him.”

“I’m grateful to Sylvia and the entire staff for their continued belief and support,” added Wilson, a graduate of Ursinus College. “Epic has evolved at a rapid pace, and its success is downright inspiring. The label always places the artists and creativity first. Our department is graciously part of the engine to proudly uphold this artistic-centric philosophy, and it’s an honor.”