eOne Appoints Universal Music Alum Maria Alonte to Senior Executive Role

Maria Alonte has been named senior vice president, creative integration, music for Entertainment One (eOne). In the newly created position, Alonte will oversee eOne’s creative servicing hub for film, television and varied content. She’ll report to Chris Taylor, eOne’s global president, music and live.

The Los Angeles-based Alonte arrives from Universal Music Group where she was SVP, film and TV synchronization, leading the creative synch team for labels Republic, Def Jam, Island and Verve. Among her credits are soundtracks to “Ferdinand” (Island) and “The Hate U Give” (Def Jam). She also played a key role in securing Ariana Grande for Apple’s Memoji ads, which featured the Grammy-nominated song “7 Rings.”

eOne, which was acquired by Hasbro last year, houses a music division and a robust music supervision arm as well as a composer roster. Its properties also include production music library Audio Network; rock bands High on Fire and Lumineers and R&B and rap icons Brandy and Wu Tang; management of over 70 acts including Jax Jones, Lights, Tegan and Sara and comedian Steve Trevino; and a publishing division that houses work by hitmakers Stereotypes and the catalog of Chuck Berry. eOne also released 2019 smash “Thotiana” by Blueface.

Says Taylor in announcing Alonte’s hiring: “One of our unique selling propositions as a music company is our proximity to content producers that are using music every day. Maria will assist in continuing to build the bridge to those creators to ensure eOne provides the best end to end music solution in the business. We are so lucky to have her.”

“I’m so excited about what Chris and the team have been building at eOne,” adds Alonte. “I’ve never seen this level of synergy within a media company. The music team is fully integrated into the content strategy at every level providing platforms for our artists across the board. I’m looking forward to building this story as the company enters into this new chapter as part of the Hasbro family.”