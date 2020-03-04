×

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Team for Arena Tour

Variety Staff

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for their first-ever arena tour. Kicking off in Phoenix on Sept. 5, the two will hit venues all over North America through the end of October. Latin newcomer Sebastián Yatra will open.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek brings together two of Latin music’s biggest names, with more than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias is best known for the songs “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “I Like It” and “Tonight.” More recently, he notched Spanish language hits “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” A new album by the singer is due out later this year.

Martin’s international smashes include dance-floor staples “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs.” Recently released “Tiburones” will be included on his forthcoming 2020 studio album.

See the full list of tour dates below:

DATE CITY VENUE
Saturday, September 5, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
Sunday, September 6, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Friday, September 11, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Saturday, September 12, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, September 13, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thursday, September 17, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, September 24, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, September 26, 2020 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Thursday, October 1, 2020 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thursday, October 8, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, October 10, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, October 15, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 17, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sunday, October 18, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, October 23, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Thursday, October 29, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Friday, October 30, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

