Emmy Music Nominations Include Dual Nods for Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Labrinth and Rickey Minor (See Complete List)

This year’s Emmy nominees in the seven music categories include such familiar scoring names as Ludwig Göransson, Pinar Toprak, Nicholas Britell, Mark Isham and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross as well as figures from the pop world like Pharrell Williams, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheila E and the RZA.

Labrinth joined Reznor and Ross in being nominated in both song and score categories. The latter Nine Inch Nails members (and Oscar winners for “The Social Network”) are up for scoring “Watchmen” as well as contributing an original 1940s-themed song (“The Way It Used to Be”) to the limited series. Labrinth’s two noms are for “Euphoria,” which earned him both a series dramatic score nomination, and a song nod (“All for Us”).

Joining Labrinth and Reznor/Ross in the original song category are Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo for a song from “The Black Godfather” (“Letter to My Godfather”), Ingrid Michaelson for a tune from “Little Fires Everywhere” (“Build It Up”), the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” team of Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore (“One Less Angel”) and “This Is Us” series composer Siddhartha Khosla and songwriting collaborator Taylor Goldsmith (“Memorized”). Rounding out the category, in this category’s history of deliberately rude inclusions, is “Eat S—, Bob,” from “Last Night Tonight with John Oliver,” credited to the writing team of Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss and Seena Vali.

Labrinth is joined in the series dramatic score competition by Martin Phipps for “The Crown,” Göransson for “The Mandalorian,” Britell for “Succession” and the team of Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans for “Ozark.”

In the limited series score category, Reznor and Ross face competition from Nathan Barr for “Hollywood,” Kris Bowers for “Mrs. America,” Antonio Gambale for “Unorthodox” and the team of Isham and Isabella Summers for “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Rickey Minor is the only music division nominee to face himself in the same category. He is nominated in the outstanding music director category for his work on both the Oscars and “The Kennedy Center Honors.”

“Watchmen” and “Euphoria” both got three nominations apiece in the music categories, with nods for outstanding music supervision on top of the song and score bids (to Liza Richardson for the former show and Adam Leber for the latter). “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also picked up a second music nomination in the music supervision category (going to Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino). Other music supervision nods went to “Better Call Saul Thomas Golubić), “Insecure” (Kier Lehman), “Killing Eve” (Catherine Grieves and David Holmes) and “Stranger Things” (Nora Felder).

Music-related programming also showed up in the broader categories.

The Grammy Awards telecast was once again shut out of the variety special category. But the show did pick up four nods, for direction, production design, lighting design/direction and sound mixing.

The outstanding documentary/nonfiction special category included both “Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time” and “Beastie Boys Story.” “Laurel Canyon” was also nominated for sound editing and sound mixing, for a total of three. “Beastie Boys” had five nods in total, being also put up for picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing and writing.

The American Music Awards got one nomination, for technical direction/camerawork. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” got a nomination for outstanding television movie.

As evidence for the belief that music-related shows often have a tougher time with the Academy, there is the category of outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), in which not a single music-based show made it in, and all six nominations are for comedy specials.

Below, a full list of nominees for the seven music categories:

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Crown • Aberfan • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Phipps, Composer

Euphoria • Bonnie And Clyde • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions



Labrinth, Composer

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Ozark • All In • Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Danny Bensi, Composer

Saunder Jurriaans, Composer

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions



Nicholas Britell, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood • Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 • Netflix • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Composer

Little Fires Everywhere • The Spider Web • Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Mark Isham, Composer

Isabella Summers, Composer

Mrs. America • Reagan • FX Networks • FX Productions

Kris Bowers, Score by

Unorthodox • Part 1 • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Antonio Gambale, Composer

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics



Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming • Netflix • Higher Ground Productions

Kamasi Washington, Composer

Home • Maine • Apple TV+ • MediaWeaver / Four M Studios / Altimeter Films

Amanda Jones, Composer

McMillion$ • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Unrealistic Ideas in association with Fun Meter

Pinar Toprak, Composer

Alex Kovacs, Composer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Not Your Average Joe • Netflix • A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films



Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer



John Enroth, Composer

Albert Fox, Composer

Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics • Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Sheila E., Music Director

Jimmy Jam, Music Director

Terry Lewis, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Rickey Minor, Music Director

Saturday Night Live • SNL At Home #1 • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director