Emmy Music Race Goes Down to the Wire: A Complete Guide to the Nominees in All Seven Music Categories

As Emmy voting draws to a close, the 2020 music nominations span rookies to regulars. Martin Phipps landed his sixth nomination overall for the dramatic score to Netflix’s “The Crown.” Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and his scoring partner Atticus Ross nabbed a nomination for their first series, HBO’s “Watchmen.” Emmy fave “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” grabbed another music supervision nom, while composers Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore landed their first for music and lyrics.

There is a wealth of music nominated across different sounds and genres. Variety breaks it all down in the annual Emmy chart.

Music Composition for a Series

"The Crown" (Netflix)

Composer: Martin Phipps

Pedigree: Six previous nominations

“Aberfan”

Vibe: Solo horn for a grieving Elizabeth; choir for mourning Welsh village

"Euphoria" (HBO)

Composer: Labrinth

Pedigree: First nomination (two this year)

“’03 Bonnie and Clyde”

Vibe: Contemporary sounds complement teen sex-and-drugs drama

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

Composer: Ludwig Goransson

Pedigree: First nomination

“Redemption”

Vibe: Bass recorder, unusual colors, 70-piece orchestra for bounty hunter

"Ozark" (Netflix)

Composers: Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans

Pedigree: First nominations

“All In”

Vibe: Grim, unsettling sounds for dangerous drug cartel schemes

"Succession" (HBO)

Composer: Nicholas Britell

Pedigree: Won last year for theme

“This Is Not for Tears”

Vibe: Classically styled “concerto grosso” for son betraying father

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

"Hollywood" (Netflix)

Composer: Nathan Barr

Pedigree: Two previous noms (three this year)

“Hooray for Hollywood”

Vibe: Jazzy soundscape for ’40s-era film-biz glamour

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

Composers: Mark Isham, Isabella Summers

Pedigree: One win for Isham; first nomination for Summers

“The Spider Web”

Vibe: Piano, percussion, strings for powerful Mia-burning-Elena-photo finale

"Mrs. America" (FX)

Composer: Kris Bowers

Pedigree: One previous nomination

“Reagan”

Vibe: Propulsive strings for determined ERA supporters post-Reagan win

"Unorthodox " (Netflix)

Composer: Antonio Gambale

Pedigree: First nomination (two this year)

“Part 1”

Vibe: Dramatic score avoids Hebraic music clichés

"Watchmen" (HBO)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Pedigree: First nomination for both (both received two this year)

“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

Vibe: Nine Inch Nails-style driving electronic score for superhero sequel

“Watchmen” HBO

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

"Becoming" (Netflix)

Composer: Kamasi Washington

Pedigree: First nomination

Doc about Michelle Obama

Vibe: Breezy, ‘70s-style soul-jazz score from L.A. saxophonist

"Home" (Apple TV Plus)

Composer: Amanda Jones

Pedigree: First nomination

“Maine” episode of architectural series

Vibe: Indie-rock-style acoustic guitar for rural New England house

"McMillion$" (HBO)

Composers: Pinar Toprak, Alex Kovacs

Pedigree: First nominations

Doc about McDonald’s Monopoly game fraud in Florida

Vibe: “Heist” vibe, cop-show jazz provides lighthearted tone for FBI probe

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" (Netflix)

Composers: Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox

Pedigree: Second nomination for Mothersbaugh, first for Enroth, Fox

Doc about bizarre Oklahoma zookeeper

Vibe: Electric guitars, banjo, marimba for locale and caged big cats

"Why We Hate" (Discovery)

Composer: Laura Karpman

Pedigree: Two prior Primetime nominations

Six-part series about hatred around the globe

Vibe: Orchestra, electronics, voices paint moods from violent to melancholy

Music Direction

"The Kennedy Center Honors " (CBS)

Music Director: Rickey Minor

Pedigree: One win, eight other nominations (two this year)

Annual Washington, D.C., salute to the arts

Performers: Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Audra McDonald, among others

"Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" (CBS)

Music Directors: Sheila E., Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis

Pedigree: First nominations

Four-year anniversary of artist’s death

Performers: Susanna Hoffs, St. Vincent, Beck, Mavis Staples, among others

"The Oscars" (ABC)

Music Director: Rickey Minor

Pedigree: One win, eight other nominations (two this year)

92nd Annual Academy Awards

Produced all music, conducted 45-piece orchestra

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Music Directors: Lenny Pickett, Eli Brueggemann, Leon Pendarvis

Pedigree: Second noms for Pickett, Pendarvis; one win for Brueggemann First

“SNL at Home” episode

Chris Martin performs; tribute to music producer Hal Willner

"Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show" (Fox)

Music Director: Adam Wayne Blackstone

Pedigree: Second nomination

Annual music show during year’s top-rated sportscast

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez perform

Music and Lyrics

"The Black Godfather" (Netflix)

Music and Lyrics by: Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo

Pedigree: First nominations

Song “Letter to My Godfather”

Vibe: End-title anthem celebrating legendary music executive

"Euphoria" (HBO)

Music and Lyrics by: Labrinth

Pedigree: Second nomination this year

Song “All for Us”

Vibe: Zendaya sings; huge production number closes final episode

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

Music and Lyrics by: David Dabbon, Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss, Seena Vali

Pedigree: Four wins for Twiss, two for Vali, one for Rothkopf; first nom for Dabbon

Song “Eat S—, Bob”

Vibe: Hilarious, profane production number targeting litigious coal magnate

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

Music and Lyrics by: Ingrid Michaelson

Pedigree: First nomination

Song “Build It Up”

Vibe: Ballad about mothers and daughters closes miniseries

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)

Music and Lyrics by: Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore

Pedigree: First nominations

Song “One Less Angel”

Vibe: Faux ‘60s pop hit for performer Shy Baldwin at USO show

"This Is Us" (NBC)

Music and Lyrics by: Siddhartha Khosla, Taylor Goldsmith

Pedigree: Second nomination for Khosla, first for Goldsmith

Song “Memorized”

Vibe: Blind singer (Kate and Toby’s son) performs before stadium crowd

"Watchmen" (HBO)

Music and Lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Pedigree: Second nominations this year

Song “The Way It Used to Be”

Vibe: ’40s style big-band number with vocalist set against lynching

Main Title Theme Music

"Carnival Row" (Amazon Prime)

Composer: Nathan Barr

Pedigree: Second nomination this year

Period fantasy about fairies, other mythical creatures

Vibe: Theater organ, virtuosic violin, women’s choir set grand stage

"Defending Jacob" (Apple TV Plus)

Composer: Ólafur Arnalds

Pedigree: First nomination

Miniseries about family torn apart when son accused of murder

Vibe: Violin, cello, electronics establish melancholy, noirish tone

"Hollywood" (Netflix)

Composer: Nathan Barr

Pedigree: Third nomination this year

Ryan Murphy series about making it in post-WWII film biz

Vibe: Big band plus strings for wannabes climbing back of Hollywood sign

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

Composer: Antonio Gambale

Pedigree: Second nomination this year

Fact-based miniseries about leaving Orthodox Jewish family

Vibe: Propulsive strings, electronics for lines establishing Jewish eruv concept

"Why We Hate " (Discovery)

Composer: Laura Karpman

Pedigree: Second nomination this year

Roots of tribalism, bigotry, violence explored

Vibe: Symphonic overture for hateful imagery hints at darkness, hope

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" (Hulu)

Composer: The RZA

Pedigree: First nomination

Dramatized history of Wu-Tang Clan against drug, violence backdrop

Vibe: Hip-hop beat, plus voices, orchestra for images of bees, drugs, kung fu

Music Supervision

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

Pedigree: Two previous nominations

“The Guy for This” episode

Vibe: Swiss yodeling for ice-cream-devouring ants; Reggaeton for Jimmy

"Euphoria" (HBO)

Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Adam Leber

Pedigree” Second nomination for Malone, first for Leber

“And Salt the Earth Behind You” episode

Vibe: Arcade Fire song for abortion scene; Donny Hathaway for Rue’s dad

"Insecure" (HBO)

Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

Pedigree: First nomination

“Lowkey Movin’ On” episode

Vibe: SiR, Vince Staples perform live at Issa’s block party

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Music Supervisors: Catherine Grieves, David Holmes

Pedigree: First nominations

“Meetings Have Biscuits” episode

Vibe: Eve, Villanelle kiss to Unloved cover of the Kinks’ “This Strange Effect”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)

Music Supervisors: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino

Pedigree: Five wins for Sherman-Palladino, three for Palladino, two for Urdang

“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” episode

Vibe: Period ‘60s tunes for Shy Baldwin

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Music Supervisor: Nora Felder

Pedigree: Second nomination

“The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” episode

Vibe: ‘80s songs by Madonna, Wham!; “American Pie” for violent finale