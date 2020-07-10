Eminem Slams New Orleans Quarterback Drew Brees, Police in New Single With Kid Cudi (Video)

On “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” a new tag-team single with Kid Cudi, Eminem slams New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, police violence and offers some characteristically intricate rhymes about the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd, protests and the messed-up state of the world.

In a dig most likely inspired by Brees’ comments last month that he’d “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag” by kneeling during the National Anthem — addressing the wider controversy surrounding former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick that the National Football League has desperately tried to move away from — Eminem slams Brees and then quickly moves on:

I had hoop dreams, now I shoot threes (What?)

Got a lil’ green (Yeah), but I don’t do weed (Nope)

Purp nor lean (Nah), that’s Tunechi (Yeah)

That’s New Orleans (What?), f–k Drew Brees (Yeah)

Later, he makes a veiled reference to President Trump and slams people for not wearing masks during the pandemic:

Bunch of half-wits up in office (What?)

Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse

Other half are just pissed off and (Yeah)

Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing

And that’s how you end up catching the shit off ’em

I just used the same basket as you shopping

Now I’m in a f—in’ casket from you coughin’ (Damn)

He closes his long feature with solidarity for the victims of police violence:

Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery (Yeah)

How the f— is it that so many cops are dirty? (Huh?)

Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry

But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me

Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery (Fuck)

Cudi’s verses are more characteristic boasting and largely avoid current events, but the song’s production and his flow mesh well with Eminem’s verses. Listen to the song below, and read the lyrics here.