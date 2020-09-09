Eminem’s Home Invader Said He Was ‘There to Kill Him,’ Officer Testifies

A police officer who responded to an April home invasion at Eminem’s house in Michigan testified in court Wednesday that the intruder told the rapper he intended to kill him.

The testimony came during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court for Matthew David Hughes, the man accused of breaking into the home of Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, on April 5. Hughes has remained in jail since that day.

Adam Hackstock, a Clinton Township police officer, relayed that Mathers said he woke up to a man standing behind him, initially believing him to be his nephew before realizing he was an intruder.

“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there,” Hackstock said, “he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him.”

Hughes is charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property. Eminem was not in court, but his attorney watched the proceedings by video.

Hackstock testified he arrived at Eminem’s house that night to find a security guard wrestling with Hughes on the ground. The officer said Hughes introduced himself as a friend living in the area. Eminem said he walked Hughes through several rooms before escorting him out of the house, the officer said. The home invader wasn’t carrying a weapon, added Hackstock.

The officer also testified a brick was found inside the broken window of Eminem’s property. Clinton Township Det. Dan Quinn said a multiple angles of security footage showed Hughes on the premises for “quite some time” before he climbed through the window.

Judge Jacob Femminineo Jr. found cause to move forward with a trial, scheduling a Sept. 28 arraignment in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Hughes is being held on a $50,000 bond. The judge denied a request by the suspect’s attorney to reduce the bond, adding the victim’s fame was irrelevant to the ruling.

Prosecutors said they believe Hughes is homeless. The suspect’s court-appointed attorney, Richard Glanda, said that “mental issues” may be at play with his client.