Eminem Launches Competition for Michigan DJs, With Cash Prizes

Eminem announced today the “Love Your DJ” contest via his Marshall Mathers Foundation, which will aid DJs in his home state of Michigan who may have been financially impacted by the closure of venues and events due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The competition features cash prizes of $313 (the Detroit area code) to the first 500 qualified entries, and offers DJs from Michigan the opportunity to submit their best custom mixes via a SoundCloud link at siriusxm.com/LoveYourDJ for the chance to have their mix air on Shade45 on SiriusXM, as well as receive the $313 cash payment.

The contest begins today and ends Wednesday, April 29 at Noon ET.

Of the first 500 entrants, 15 grand prize winners will be selected by a panel of judges from Shady Records to receive a chance for their mix to air on Shade45 as a part of the “Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover” beginning May 2. Mixes will be judged on sound quality, originality, and texture of the entry, as it fits within the sound of Shade45 programming on SiriusXM. Full contest rules, eligibility and submission guidelines HERE.

During the Love Your DJ Mixshow Takeover, Eminem will also host his own show, “Music to Be Quarantined By,” featuring hip-hop songs he recommends listening to while at home beginning May 2 at Noon ET on Shade45.

DJ mixes from the selected winners can be heard on Eminem’s Shade 45 channel on SiriusXM beginning May 2 at 10 a.m. ET and is available to subscribers nationwide on most SiriusXM radios, and is available to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period. For more information and to start listening, visit: siriusxm.com/streamfree.

The rapper Eminem made the announcement Friday morning on “Sway in the Morning” on his SiriusXM channel, Shade45.