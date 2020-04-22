Elvis Duran’s Stay at Home Ball to Feature Bebe Rexha, Kesha, Lewis Capaldi, Thomas Rhett, More

Syndicated iHeartRadio personality Elvis Duran will host an all-star roster of performers on Friday evening. Under the banner Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball, some 50 acts are scheduled to participate via performances and appearances. Among them: Kesha, Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Train. Also set to appear are Bebe Rexha (pictured with Duran), Pete Wentz, AJR and Hailee Steinfeld.
The event kicks off Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. EST on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel and will benefit the Project C.U.R.E. Foundation, raising funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in need of emergency medical supplies across the country.
Talent booking for the Stay at Home Ball was overseen by Steven Levine, president of marketing and artist relations at the Elvis Duran Group, who said in announcing the lineup: “We have some special moments in the show Friday night I’m proud of. You’ll get to sing along with some of your favorite artists and experience a special connection with them. We’ll also introduce fans to some new artists who I believe will be on everyone’s playlist by the weekend! We’re grateful to our music friends who put their heart and soul into these inspiring performances, and all for an incredible cause!”
Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Show airs live from New York City and syndicated to over 80 markets across the country.
SCHEDULED PERFORMERS:
Alec Benjamin
Alessia Cara
Alexander Jean
Ally Brooke
Anthony Ramos
Austin Mahone
Bryce Vine
Charlie Puth
Devin Kennedy
Dinah Jane
Donna Missal
Echosmith
Elle Winter
Faouzia
Greyson Chance
Hunter Hayes
Ido
Jagwar Twin
Jake Miller
Jason Derulo
Jewel
John.K
Jojo
Jordan Mcgraw
Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
Kesha
KT Tunstall
Laura Marano
Lewis Capaldi
Lovely The Band
Malia Civetz
Mary Lambert
Max
Meghan Trainor
Nick Fradiani
Rayvon Owen
Shinedown
Siva
Sofia Carson
Spencer Sutherland
Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins
The Revivalists’ David Shaw
Thomas Rhett
Train
Travis Garland
SPECIAL APPEARANCES:
Bebe Rexha
Pete Wentz
AJR
Hailee Steinfeld