Elvis Duran’s Stay at Home Ball to Feature Bebe Rexha, Kesha, Lewis Capaldi, Thomas Rhett, More

Syndicated iHeartRadio personality Elvis Duran will host an all-star roster of performers on Friday evening. Under the banner Elvis Duran’s Stay At Home Ball, some 50 acts are scheduled to participate via performances and appearances. Among them: Kesha, Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Alec Benjamin, Thomas Rhett, Jojo, Alessia Cara, Austin Mahone, Shinedown and Train. Also set to appear are Bebe Rexha (pictured with Duran), Pete Wentz, AJR and Hailee Steinfeld.

The event kicks off Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. EST on the Elvis Duran YouTube Channel and will benefit the Project C.U.R.E. Foundation, raising funds for hospitals and healthcare first responders in need of emergency medical supplies across the country.

Talent booking for the Stay at Home Ball was overseen by Steven Levine, president of marketing and artist relations at the Elvis Duran Group, who said in announcing the lineup: “We have some special moments in the show Friday night I’m proud of. You’ll get to sing along with some of your favorite artists and experience a special connection with them. We’ll also introduce fans to some new artists who I believe will be on everyone’s playlist by the weekend! We’re grateful to our music friends who put their heart and soul into these inspiring performances, and all for an incredible cause!”

Elvis Duran and The Z100 Morning Show airs live from New York City and syndicated to over 80 markets across the country.

SCHEDULED PERFORMERS:

Alec Benjamin

Alessia Cara

Alexander Jean

Ally Brooke

Anthony Ramos

Austin Mahone

Bryce Vine

Charlie Puth

Devin Kennedy

Dinah Jane

Donna Missal

Echosmith

Elle Winter

Faouzia

Greyson Chance

Hunter Hayes

Ido

Jagwar Twin

Jake Miller

Jason Derulo

Jewel

John.K

Jojo

Jordan Mcgraw

Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Kesha

KT Tunstall

Laura Marano

Lewis Capaldi

Lovely The Band

Malia Civetz

Mary Lambert

Max

Meghan Trainor

Nick Fradiani

Rayvon Owen

Shinedown

Siva

Sofia Carson

Spencer Sutherland

Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins

The Revivalists’ David Shaw

Thomas Rhett

Train

Travis Garland

SPECIAL APPEARANCES:

Bebe Rexha

Pete Wentz

AJR

Hailee Steinfeld