Idina Menzel, ‘Drag Race’ Judge Michelle Visage, Lady Gaga’s Mom Join Elvis Duran ‘Drag Spectacular’ Benefit

Syndicated radio host Elvis Duran has announced the event “Elvis Duran’s Drag Spectacular,” set for Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. EST in support of the Drag and LGBTQ community.

The “Drag Spectacular” will stream on Duran’s YouTube Channel and feature a panel celebrity guest judges including Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga’s mother and Born This Way Foundation founder), Idina Menzel, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage and Tituss Burgess.

The iHeartRadio personality has partnered with Lady Gaga’s charity, the Born This Way Foundation, and The Ali Forney Foundation for the benefit.

Said Duran: “Look at this panel of judges. The foundation is set for this fun, festive event to celebrate our LGBTQ+ family Pride. The drag community has always been there to keep us entertained and amazed. Their stage may be currently “on pause” but we can still turn on the lights and have a show. Wig snatching time.”

“I am so grateful for Elvis and the morning show’s generosity in not only inviting me to participate as a judge but also benefitting Born This Way Foundation and our dear partners Ali Forney Center through this event,” added Germanotta. “It is so important that even though we’re physically apart, we’re still able to come together virtually to celebrate Pride and our commitment to building a kinder, braver world where everyone can be their true self. I can’t wait to enjoy all the performances.”

The announcement was made during Duran’s daily radio show on New York Z100. His team has opened submissions for contestants to electronically upload their best Drag Performances via this link.

The event was produced by Steven Levine, president of marketing and artist relations for the Elvis Duran Group, who noted: “ I’m always proud that Elvis encourages our team to step up to help our community, and to use our platform so we can raise awareness for causes that truly impact the lives of millions of people around the country. We wanted to continue creating fun and exciting programming for our listeners, while diligently raising money for two incredible organizations in celebration of PRIDE. I’m also incredibly honored our team is working with Born This Way again, and that we’ve joined forces to do our part to give back.”

Twenty of the best performances will be showcased during the hour-long streaming event. The judges will then narrow it down to their top three stand out performances, and then announce a Grand Prize winner, who will walk away with $10,000.

The openly gay Duran hosted Lady Gaga and Chelsea Clinton (pictured with Cynthia Germanotta), Alicia Keys and Wilson Cruz, among others, at the Stonewall 50th anniversary this time last year.