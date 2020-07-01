Elton John Launches Weekly ‘Classic Concert’ YouTube Series for Coronavirus Relief

Elton John is launching a weekly archival concert footage series entitled “Elton John: Classic Concert Series,” featuring footage from concerts throughout his career on his Official YouTube Channel.

The series begins on Friday (July 3), at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT exclusively on YouTube with “Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh” from 1976. Following this Friday’s episode, a new, epic two-hour concert set will Premiere on Elton John’s YouTube Channel every Saturday for six weeks. The series will raise funds towards the Elton John AIDS Foundation in support of COVID relief efforts.

Elton John says: “My Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities. We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I’m really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our Foundation’s urgent COVID response.”

Recorded as part of the Edinburgh Festival of Popular Music on 17th September 1976, “Live at the Playhouse Theatre” dates from the height of John’s ‘70s heyday. The solo performance kicks off with his early hit “Skyline Pigeon” before concluding with “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting),” and includes “Rocket Man,” “Daniel” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

Watch the teaser Trailer for this Saturday’s “Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh” HERE.

The weekly series will stream exclusively on YouTube HERE