Elton John Reschedules ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ U.S. Tour Dates for 2022

Elton John has announced the rescheduled North American dates for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” Following his recently announced dates in Europe, beginning September 1, 2021 in Berlin (tour dates here), the tour will kick off again in North America on January 19, 2022, in New Orleans, making stops in major markets, including Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami and more. The latest dates on sale are arena shows which were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will conclude with a series of select stadium performances taking place worldwide. Additional information on these concerts will be announced at a later date.

Elton John said, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the UK in the Fall of 2021. And I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well. Thank you!”

The tour kicked off crowd on September 8, 2018 in Allentown, PA. In its review of the tour’s first New York date, Variety said, “Elton John’s set on this tour is a beautifully curated trip through his golden era, with enough deep cuts to keep the musicians and veteran fans on their toes, yet so packed with hits that he’d reeled off “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” “Border Song” and “Philadelphia Freedom” in the first half hour — and he’d barely scraped the surface.

ELTON JOHN FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD TOUR rescheduled North American dates are as follows:

Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 26, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 30, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena