Elton John Postpones 19 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Concerts

Jem Aswad

Sir Elton John
Elton John announced Monday morning that he is postponing at least 19 dates on the upcoming North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, ten days before it was scheduled to start. All dates between March 26 and May 2 will be moved to 2021, with the tour now scheduled to pick up on May 22.

While the announcement feels late, given the dozens of tour postponements and cancellations last week, the tour was on break after completing an Australian leg earlier this month.

“After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2, 2020,” the announcement reads.  The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19]. Elton looks forward to continuing to perform for his dedicated fans around the world and thanks you for your support.”

Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

The  dates being rescheduled are as follows:

March 26             Indianapolis, IN                 Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 28-29       Toronto, ON                       Scotiabank Arena

April 2-3               Montreal, QC                     Bell Centre

April 6-7               New York City, NY            Madison Square Garden

April 10-11           Brooklyn, NY                      Barclays Center

April 15                 Newark, NJ                         Prudential Center

April 17-18           Long Island, NY                  NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

April 20                 Hershey, PA                       GIANT Center

April 23                 Grand Rapids, MI             Van Andel Arena

April 25                 Columbus, OH                   Schottenstein Center

April 26                 Louisville, KY                      KFC Yum! Center

April 28                 Milwaukee, WI                  Fiserv Forum

May 1-2                Detroit, MI                          Little Caesars Arena

 

