Elton John’s ‘Living Room Concert for America’ Raises $8 Million for Coronavirus Relief

Sunday’s Elton John-hosted “Living Room Concert for America,” featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and many others, has raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief.

The musicians performed from their homes for the hour-long event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. It also encourages viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America® and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

YouTube is streaming the benefit special through Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel. The special also included features performances by Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Sam Smith, Tim McGraw and more, from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

While there were several strong performances, the most interesting may have been McGraw, who performed sitting on the diving board of his pool while three of his musicians — two guitarists and a pianist — beamed in remotely from their homes, keeping in time remarkably well under the circumstances. “We could do a whole concert like this,” McGraw said.

The concert features inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ben Falcone, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Ellen DeGeneres, Ken Jeong, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest, Russell Wilson and more. The benefit special pays tribute to the frontline health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.

According to the announcement, in addition to streaming the benefit special, YouTube is making a donation in support of the cause.