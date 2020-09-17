×
Elton John to Release ‘Jewel Box,’ Career-Spanning Set With 60 Unreleased Tracks

Elton John Jewel Box

On Nov. 13, Elton John will release “Elton: Jewel Box,” a career-spanning 148-song boxed set containing some 60 previously unreleased songs.

The set — the full tracklist appears below — is focused on lesser-known material from Elton’s 50-plus year career. According to the announcement, the set covers “deep cuts, rarities from the earliest stages of his and Bernie Taupin’s musical journey, B-side spanning 30 years, and songs discussed in his best-selling, critically acclaimed 2019 memoir ‘Me,’” along with a hardcover book containing extensive notes and a track-by-track commentary by Elton.

The collection is preceded by the previously unreleased 1969 song “Sing Me No Sad Songs,” which mentions two future Elton John-Bernie Taupin compositions in its lyrics: 1984’s “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” from 1976.

Elton said, “To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for ‘Jewel Box’ has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me, and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed boxset. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have.”

Per the announcement, “Elton: Jewel Box” compromises of the below formats:

Discs 1 & 2: Deep Cuts – A selection of personal favorites, curated by Elton. The box set book includes a track-by-track commentary by Elton.

Discs 3, 4, and 5: Rarities 1965 -1971 – Elton’s 1960s and early 1970s demos and music that cemented the foundations of the iconic Elton John / Bernie Taupin writing partnership. The compelling, previously unreleased, missing piece in his illustrious career. Daryl Easlea narrates this story with contributions from those who were there at the time. These discs encompass 65 songs, all but a few of which have been stored in the vaults for more than 50 years. Most of these demos were recorded during sessions before Elton was signed to a recording contract or released his first album. Also included are the first song ever written by Elton and his debut appearance on a record (both “Come Back Baby” – 1965), Elton and Bernie’s first composition (“Scarecrow” – 1967), and newly-unearthed piano/vocal demos of some of Elton’s most acclaimed songs from his early albums. The packaging appropriately contains rare archival artwork and select original lyric sheets.

 Discs 6 & 7: B-Sides 1976-2005 – Non-LP tracks and flipsides, never before compiled together. 36 gems that are now given another chance to sparkle – 17 previously only available on vinyl, resulting in all of Elton’s studio B-sides now being offered digitally for the first time in his career.

Disc 8: And This Is Me . . . – To coincide with the release of the updated paperback edition of Me, the final collection celebrates the songs mentioned by name by Elton in his acclaimed autobiography, closing Jewel Box with the 2020 Academy Award-winning duet with Taron Egerton, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

CD1 DEEP CUTS

1             Monkey Suit                                                                                       Elton John and Leon Russell

2             Where To Now St Peter?

3             Mellow

4             The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)

5             Chameleon

6             Gone To Shiloh                                                                  Elton John and Leon Russell

7             We All Fall In Love Sometimes

8             Too Low For Zero

9             The Power with Little Richard

10           All That I’m Allowed

11           The Bridge

12           The New Fever Waltz

13           Stone’s Throw From Hurtin’

14           The North

15           Hoop Of Fire

16           Boogie Pilgrim

CD2 DEEP CUTS

1             Ticking

2             Crystal

3             All Quiet On The Western Front

4             Tell Me When The Whistle Blows

5             Freaks In Love

6             Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody)                                         Elton John and Leon Russell

7             The Emperor’s New Clothes

8             House

9             (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket

10           Understanding Women

11           Shoot Down The Moon

12           Have Mercy On The Criminal

13           Blues For Baby And Me

14           My Quicksand

15           Street Kids

CD3: RARITIES – PART ONE 1965 – 1968

1             Come Back Baby Bluesology

2             Mr. Frantic Bluesology

3             Scarecrow                                                                                           Piano/Tambourine Demo

4             A Dandelion Dies In The Wind                                     Piano Demo

5             Velvet Fountain                                                                                Piano Demo

6             A Little Love Goes A Long Way                                    Piano Demo

7             If You Could See Me Now                                                              Piano Demo

8             Mr. Lightning Strikerman                                                              Piano Demo

9             Countryside Love Affair                                                 Piano Demo

10           I Could Never Fall In Love With Anybody Else       Piano Demo

11           I Get A Little Bit Lonely                                                   Piano Demo

12           The Witch’s House                                                                           Piano Demo

13           Get Out Of This Town                                                     Piano/Tambourine Demo

14           Year Of The Teddy Bear                                                 Piano Demo

15           Where It’s At                                                                                      Piano/Percussion Demo

16           Who’s Gonna Love You                                                  Piano/Percussion Demo

17           Nina                                                                                                       Band Version

18           Angel Tree                                                                                           Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo

19           Here’s To The Next Time                                                               Piano/Tambourine Demo

20           Thank You For All Your Loving                                     Band Version

21           Watching The Planes Go By                                                          Band Version

22           When The First Tear Shows                                                          Arranged Band Version

23           Tartan Coloured Lady                                                     Arranged Band Version

CD4. RARITIES PART TWO 1968

1             Hourglass                                                                                            Band Version

2             71-75 New Oxford Street                                                              Band Demo

3             Turn To Me                                                                                         Arranged Band Version

4             Reminds Me Of You                                                                        Piano Demo

5             I Can’t Go On Living Without You                                               Arranged Band Version

6             And The Clock Goes Round                                                          Piano Demo

7             When I Was Tealby Abbey                                                            Piano Demo

8             I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me                               Piano Demo

9             Trying To Hold On To A Love That’s Dying                              Piano Demo

10           Sitting Doing Nothing                                                                     Band Version

11           Regimental Sgt. Zippo                                                    Band Version

12           Cry Willow Cry                                                                   Band Demo

13           There Is Still A Little Love                                                              Band Demo

14           If I Asked You                                                                                     Band Demo

15           Skyline Pigeon                                                                   Piano Demo

16           Two Of A Kind                                                                    Arranged Band Version

17           The Girl On Angel Pavement                                                       Arranged Band Version

18           Smokestack Children                                                                      Arranged Band Version

19           Baby I Miss You                                                                                 Band Demo

20           All Across The Havens                                                     Piano/Guitar Demo

21           Bonnie’s Gone Away                                                                       Piano/Guitar Demo

22           Just An Ordinary Man                                                     Piano Demo

23           There’s Still Time For Me                                                               Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo

CD5: RARITIES PART THREE 1968 – 1971

1             The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca                                  Piano Demo

2             Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop)                                           Bread And Beer Band

3             Breakdown Blues                                                                             Bread And Beer Band

4             Taking The Sun From My Eyes                                     Arranged Band Version

5             It’s Me That You Need                                                    Band Demo

6             Sing Me No Sad Songs                                                    Band Demo

7             The Flowers Will Never Die                                                          Piano Demo

8             In The Morning                                                                 Band Demo

9             Open Your Eyes To The Sun                                          Piano/Tambourine Demo

10           One Time, Sometime or Never                                   Band Demo

11           Slow Fade To Blue                                                                            Piano/Guitar Demo

12           Rolling Western Union                                                   Piano Demo

13           My Father’s Gun                                                                               Piano Demo

14           Amoreena                                                                                           Piano Demo

15           Burn Down The Mission                                                                 Piano Demo

16           Razor Face                                                                                          Piano Demo

17           Madman Across The Water                                                          Piano Demo

18           Holiday Inn                                                                                         Piano Demo

19           All The Nasties                                                                   Piano Demo

CD6: B SIDES PART ONE 1976-1984

1             Snow Queen                                                                                      Elton John and Kiki Dee

2             Conquer The Sun

3             Cartier

4             White Man Danger

5             Tactics

6             Steal Away Child

7             Love So Cold

8             Les Aveux                                                                                            Elton John and France Gall

9             Donner Pour Donner                                                                      Elton John and France Gall

10           J’veux D’la Tendresse

11           Fools In Fashion

12           Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You

13           Tortured

14           Hey Papa Legba

15           Take Me Down To The Ocean

16           Where Have All The Good Times Gone?                 Alternate Mix

17           The Retreat

18           Choc Ice Goes Mental

19           A Simple Man

CD7: B-SIDES PART TWO 1984-2005

1             Lonely Boy

2             Highlander

3             Billy And The Kids

4             Lord Of The Flies

5             Rope Around A Fool

6             Medicine Man

7             I Know Why I’m In Love

8             Big Man In A Little Suit

9             God Never Came Here

10           The North Star

11           Did Anybody Sleep With Joan Of Arc

12           So Sad The Renegade

13           A Little Peace

14           Keep It A Mystery

15           How’s Tomorrow

16           Peter’s Song

17           Things Only Get Better With Love

CD8: AND THIS IS ME . . .

1             Empty Sky

2             Lady Samantha

3             Border Song

4             My Father’s Gun

5             All The Nasties

6             I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself

7             Philadelphia Freedom

8             Song For Guy

9             Sartorial Eloquence

10           Elton’s Song

11           Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)

12           I Fall Apart

13           Amazes Me

14           The Last Song

15           American Triangle

16           (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again                                                          Elton John and Taron Egerton

 

