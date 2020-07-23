Elton John-Backed Country Music Fan Club App Teams With ‘Rocketman’ Investors

Countryline, the U.K.-based country music fan app backed by Elton John, has announced a strategic partnership with L.A.-based Starlings Entertainment, one of the companies that invested in Oscar-winning biopic “Rocketman.”

Starlings is making a cash investment into CountryLine and the companies have agreed a first-look deal to develop film and TV projects that leverage country talent and IP from song to screen.

CountryLine has appointed Martha Brass, former CEO of international at Endemol Shine Group, to its board, and hired Liesl Chappell, former head of content development and production at WildBrain, as its first head of operations.

In March 2020, CountryLine acquired the U.K. country radio station, Chris Country, thus synergizing the app and radio space in the genre. CountryLine has plans to roll out around the world over the next 24 months in response to demand from artists, labels, managers and promoters for an international digital partner, especially for the post COVID-19 environment of hybrid live and digital experiences.

“Country music has the best fans in the world — they are passionate about the music. of course, but they also love the whole Nashville lifestyle,” said CountryLine co-founder and CEO Simon Walker. “We created CountryLine to help fans live their best country lives, and we’re thrilled to team up with Starlings to bring more of that to screen.”

“Starlings develops world-class film and television content, and we partner with the most exciting talent to make that happen,” said Karine Martin, Starlings CEO. “The CountryLine team have a unique vision for a genre of programming that we think will be hugely successful.”