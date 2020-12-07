Elektra Music Group Names Greg Dorfman Executive VP of Promotion

Greg Dorfman has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Promotion for Elektra Music Group. Dorfman, who has been with the Warner Music family for over 25 years, will now oversee the day-to-day operations of EMG’s promotion department, including the Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner labels. Based in New York, Dorfman reports to EMG Co-President Mike Easterlin.

Dorfman, who first joined the Elektra label in 1994, most recently served as EMG’s senior VP of alternative promotion, where he has played a key role in the success of such artists as All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! at the Disco, Paramore, and Young The Giant.

“Dorf is one of the best in the business – a true champion for our artists who is loved and respected by the radio community,” said Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel, co-presidents of Elektra Music Group. “He’ll be bringing his deep experience and expertise to this newly expanded leadership role, serving as EMG’s boots on the ground across all formats, while continuing to strategize, problem-solve, and motivate our amazing team. We’ve both worked with Dorf for over 15 years, and couldn’t be happier for him.”

“Warner Music has been my home since I started in the business, much of that time with Elektra,” said Dorfman. “But I have to say that the past two years, since the launch of EMG, have been among the most exciting and rewarding of my career. We have the most amazing roster making the most incredible music, supported by a passionate team that always puts our artists first. I want to thank Mike and Gregg for this fantastic new opportunity.”

Dorfman began his music career doing Northwest Regional promotion for Warner Records before moving to sister label Elektra, and later relocating to New York to run Elektra’s alternative radio department. After the merger of Elektra into Atlantic Records in 2004, Dorfman held posts at the company’s Lava and Fueled By Ramen/Roadrunner labels. In 2018, with the launch of the new Elektra Music Group as a stand-alone company within WMG, Dorfman became part of the new label group’s founding team.