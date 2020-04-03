Electric Daisy Carnival Rescheduled for Fall

Insomniac has announced the postponement of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas to October 2-4. The dance music festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Said Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella in a social media post: “You, the Headliners, are the heart and soul of EDC. Without you Insomniac wouldn’t exist. Thank you for being patient and supporting us while we’ve worked through this to make the best decision.”

The festival’s landmark 10th year in Las Vegas, EDC was set to take place May 15-17. The event, which sold out in 48 hours according to the Las Vegas Weekly, featured such artists as Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and Tiësto. Up until the confirmation of the postponement, Insomniac has been posting 24/7 live sets from its festivals tagged #InsomniacRewind on its social media channels. On the weekends, founder/CEO Pasquale Rotella has been hosting livestream events. There have only been a handful of posts from Insomniac addressing the current coronavirus pandemic, including on Rotella’s popular channels.

Insomniac previously announced the rescheduling of its Southern California festival, Beyond Wonderland, which was to take place March 20-21 in San Bernardino on March 12, less than two weeks ahead of the festival. Beyond Wonderland is now set for June 19-20.

EDC Las Vegas is the latest in electronic music festivals to announced its postponement. Miami’s Ultra Music Festival which would have taken place March 20-22 canceled earlier in March and later announced it was postponed for a year. Detroit’s Movement Festival, which takes place over Memorial Day Weekend has pushed its event to September 11-13.

Watch the official EDC trailer below: