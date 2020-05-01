Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ Tour is Postponed a Second Time, to Fall 2021

Checking into the Hotel California is turning out to be a lot tougher than leaving after all. Dates on a 2020 tour in which the Eagles were to perform the “Hotel California” album in its entirety have now been postponed for a second time. Once slated for this spring, then subsequently bumped to this fall, the shows will now land in September and October of 2021, a year and a half after original scheduled.

The move is another sign that major artists and promoters are increasingly looking to the summer of fall of 2021 as the safest time to rebook arena and stadium gigs, with a resumption later this year or even at the beginning of next year looking like a riskier proposition.

This leg of the band’s “Hotel California” tour, which was already underway before the pandemic hit, includes 12 shows in six cities in the central or western U.S.

The tour will now pick up in Denver on Sept. 16, 2021.

Representatives for the Eagles urged fans to hold onto their tickets, but said that refunds will be available, with more information at livenation.com or through contacts at the point of purchase.

The tour has the band playing the “Hotel California” album with an orchestra and choir, followed by a greatest hits set after an intermission. They premiered the show with three shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in fall 2019, then began touring it in earnest in Atlanta Feb. 7, continuing through a Houston gig March 7 before the group was forced to put off the remaining dates.

In late March, the group announced that the postponed shows would have makeup dates scheduled for Sept. 18 through Oct. 25 of this year. The unlikelihood of those gigs taking place become more apparent this week as California governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that concerts in the state would only resume in a fourth and final phase of reopening, at the same time as sporting events, and after movie theaters. He said this final phase would only occur when a vaccine or mass immunity rendered the vast majority of the population safe — a timetable that leaves little allowance for arena shows this fall.

The new lineup of Eagles shows follows:

Denver, Pepsi Center — Sept. 16, 18, 2021

(original dates: March 26, 28, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Sept, 18-19, 2020)

Dallas, American Airlines Center — Sept. 21, 2021

(original date: March 17, 2020)

(first postponement date: Oct. 21, 2020)

Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena — Sept 24-25, 2021

(original dates: April 21, 26, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Oct. 24-25, 2020)

St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center — Oct. 1-2, 2021

(original dates: April 3-4, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Oct. 16-17, 2020)

Los Angeles, the Forum — Oct. 15, 16, 19, 2021

(original dates: April 17, 18, 24, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Sept. 25, 26, 29, 2020)

San Francisco, Chase Center — Oct. 22-23, 2021

(original dates: April 11-12, 2020)

(first postponement dates: Oct. 2-3, 2020)