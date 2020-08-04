Dua Lipa Reveals a Full Album of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Remixes, With Gwen Stefani Joining the Guest Parade

Dua Lipa, whose sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” has been widely acclaimed as one of the best pop collections of the year, took to social media Tuesday night to announce that she’s putting out an entire album’s worth of remixes, with a starry list of collaborators joining the full-length reboot.

“Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album” will be out August 21, the post revealed. That will follow by a week the release of a single remix, “Levitating,” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, which was already announced and assumed at the time by most fans to be a one-off.

The additional collaboration news in Lipa’s post is that Gwen Stefani will be joining her for a new version of “Levitating” that was remixed by producer Mark Ronson, who is featured among all the aforementioned women in a piece of artwork that goes along with the post. Other announcements of famous guests would seem to be in the cards, as Lipa added, “…and many more surprises.”

CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST – LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA – PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES pic.twitter.com/LOeK09peYB — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

As one fan on Twitter put it, of the heady but still so-far incomplete guest list: “Imagine having all of your idols on your sophomore album at the age of 25.”

Clues to other cameos on the new collection may be hidden in the artwork, as at least one eagle-eyed tweeter spotted what was believed to be a glimpse of Normani leg in the corner of the image. Lipa had previously indicated in an interview with Andy Cohen in May that a collaboration with Normani was already in the can and that “you might hear (it)… soon.”

Fans will also be curious whether Miley Cyrus could figure into the mix, so to speak, as Lipa told Cohen that they had worked on a track together, then “ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different,” although at the time she didn’t expect anything to come of it until “once quarantine is over and we can all hang out again.”

In any case, Lipa-holics can expect a track list longer than that for the original album, as her message promised “all ‘Future Nostalgia’ tracks n then sum remixed by your faves.”

The leadoff single for the original album, “Don’t Start Now,” fell just shy of No. 1 in most territories, yet has hung on as one of the year’s most enduring and celebrated pop smashes, and it’s often cited as a top Grammy contender.

In March, Variety‘s review of the original “Future Nostalgia” called it “a rush of pure pleasure” and “Intoxicatingly happy. … It’s an impeccably crafted, gleefully executed half-hour-plus of pop perfection that does meet the (then-new pandemic) moment, maybe, in just reminding you how good it feels to be human. And to be in love. And to be in Studio 54.”