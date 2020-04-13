Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Rockets to No. 1; Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Is Top Album for Third Week

Drake’s Tik-Tok catnip song “Toosie Slide” roared to No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart, debuted at the top for the week of April 3 through April 9. The song racked up 42.9 million song streams and moved 379,500 song units, giving him two songs in the Top Five of the RS 100, along with his recent collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good.” The song knocked The Weeknd’s weeks-old song “Blinding Lights” to No. 2 (20.6 million streams) and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” is No. 3 with 19.9 million song streams. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” rose from No. 6 to No. 4 with 13.1 million streams, while DaBaby’s “Find My Way,” which bowed at No. 6.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd coasted to his third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with more than 22,000 album sales, more than 29,000 song downloads, and 79 million streams. Rapper Rod Wave debuted at No. 2 with “Pray 4 Love,” (81.3 millions streams), and Sam Hunt also debuted in the Top Five with his long-awaited “Southside” (more than 15,000 album sales and more than 33 million streams). The rest of the chart reflected the low number of recent album releases, with Bill Withers’ “Greatest Hits” arriving at No. 15 after the singer’s death on March 30.

Drake also soared to Number One on the Artists 500 chart, with 119.7 million streams for the week of April 3rd through April 9th, rising from No. 4 on the strength of “Toosie Slide.” Lil Uzi Vert held at No. 2, with 115.4 million song streams, largely from his “Eternal Atake” album, and Rod Wave climbed from 19 to No. 3 on the strength of his just-released album. Weeknd dipped from No. 1 to No. 4 with 108.7 million song streams, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again held on at No. 5, with 73.5 million streams.

