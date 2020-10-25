Drake Reveals Teaser and Release Date for New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

A new studio album from Drake is coming early next year.

The Toronto-born rapper released a short teaser on Saturday, which also happened to be his 34th birthday. The caption confirmed that the name of the album is “Certified Lover Boy,” and the release date is January 2021.

Within the short clip, a young boy — presumably a version of Drake himself — looks up into a spotlight shining down on him as a hazy instrumental plays. The teaser then shows short recreations of the artwork for Drake’s previous releases, including “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Same” and “Dark Lane Demo Tapes.” The one noticeable difference is that Drake has a heart shaved into his hairline, most likely in reference to the new album’s title.

Toward the end of the teaser, a drone shot pans over a lit stadium, displaying the letters “CLB” embossed with roses. It fades to black after “January 2021” appears on the screen, written in yellow. The video was shared on Twitter by both Drake and his record label, OVO Sound.

The new album will mark his sixth full-length studio album and will be the follow up to 2018’s “Scorpion.” Drake first hinted that a new album was in the works in April, although he originally had it slated for release this summer. On Aug. 14, Drake revealed the album’s title to be “Certified Lover Boy” alongside the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, which was the first single to be released from this new project.

Watch the teaser below.