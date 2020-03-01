×

Drake Drops Two New Songs, ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ (Watch Video)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Drake
CREDIT: Ollie Millington/REX/Shutterstock

Now we know what Drake was filming in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects last month: The rapper dropped two new songs late Saturday night, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle,” which are merged into a single video. The footage, directed by Theo Skudra, was also shot in Manhattan’s Diamond district and Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

In the former, Drake references the mother of his son, Adonis (whose existence was publicly revealed by Pusha-T in 2018), by saying “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” along with the usual bragging about his success and suffering (“Five hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my pain”).

The songs are the second to come from the rapper this year — in January he released a pair of tag-team tracks with Future, “Life Is Good” and “Desires,” although rumors of another tandem album from the pair have not yet come to pass.

The song’s Chicago segment — which was shot in Toronto — find Drake talking about touring life and how difficult it is to connect with his girlfriends in Chicago. “What numbers do I still have? / Who do I know from the past? / Hit one, she say she got a man / Hit another one, it goes green / Must’ve changed phones on the team / ‘Member when you lead me in between?”

An album is expected from Drake sometime this year. Hear the new songs below and watch the video.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Alan Menken attends the Aladdin gala

    Alan Menken To Receive Max Steiner Award

    Composer, songwriter and Oscar winner Alan Menken will be honored with the Max Steiner Award, presented by Hollywood In Vienna on Oct. 3. Over an illustrious career that spans over 40 years, he is the musical mastermind behind such beloved classics as “Under the Sea,” “Be Our Guest,” “Seize the Day” and “A Whole New [...]

  • Harry Styles

    Harry Styles Brings Arena-Sized Swagger to Secret Club Show in Brooklyn (Watch)

    With five One Direction albums and two solo records under his belt, anything smaller than an arena show has become a rarity for Harry Styles, so a clandestine club show in the hipster capital of Brooklyn is, obviously, a one-off. Just as much as the crowd that was packed into the Music Hall of Williamsburg [...]

  • Juicy JBET Hip Hop Awards, Arrivals,

    Juicy J Slams His Record Company in New Song, Then Backs Down

    UPDATE: Juicy J’s social-media rant apparently helped to resolve his issues with Columbia Records, although we’d advise him not to make a habit of it. Original article is below his tweet. Spoke to @ColumbiaRecords We are all good! — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) February 29, 2020   Rapper Juicy J is apparently involved in a dispute [...]

  • Celine DionCeline Dion in concert, Courage

    Concert Review: Celine Dion Soars with 'Courage' (and Couture) at Brooklyn Show

    After her last decade in the Las Vegas heat, Celine Dion was ready for a change of scenery — the French-Canadian diva admitted it herself. Once Dion took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, midway through her year-long, 120-date “Courage” tour, she gestured to her new surroundings, addressing 19,000 screaming fans [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    HBO Seeks Dismissal of Michael Jackson Estate's Suit Over 'Leaving Neverland'

    HBO urged an appeals court on Friday to throw out litigation brought by the Michael Jackson estate over the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.” HBO and the Jackson estate have been locked in a legal war ever since the premium cable network agreed to run the documentary, which chronicles child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. The [...]

  • the jesus rolls

    Émilie Simon Contributes Flamenco/Gypsy Vibe to John Turturro's ‘The Jesus Rolls’

    For French musician Émilie Simon, the flamenco-meets-gypsy vibe writer-director John Turturro was seeking for the soundtrack to his movie “The Jesus Rolls” turned out to be in her musical and genetical DNA. “This music originally comes from where I grew up in the south of France,” says the 41-year-old electronic musician, who has released five [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad