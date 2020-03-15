×

Donald Glover Surprise-Releases New Album Featuring Ariana Grande and SZA (Listen)

Donald Glover provided fans with a distraction from coronavirus quarantine on Sunday by surprise-dropping a 12-song new album in the wee hours of Sunday morning The collection, which does not appear to have a title beyond “Donald Glover Presents,”  features appearances by Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and SZA. The album is not on streaming services at the time of this articles publication, but is streaming on a dedicated website — listen to it here.

While it is unclear whether the collection — the authenticity of which was verified by his management, according to NME — is the long-percolating “final” Childish Gambino album that the actor-singer apparently has had in the works for several years, it does include three songs that appeared under Gambino auspices: the 2018 single “Feels Like Summer” (performed on “Saturday Night Live” and on tour), “Warlords” (also performed live) and “Algorythm” (also performed on tour, and used in a Google Pixel commercial).

Glover/Gambino was essentially everywhere during 2018-2019, with his hit series “Atlanta,” several singles riding the success of his 2016 album “Awaken My Love,” including the Grammy-winning anthem “This Is America,” a high-profile North American tour that included appearances at last year’s Coachella conference, and a short film starring Rihanna called “Guava Island,” he surprisingly dropped off of the radar after the last dates of his tour.

