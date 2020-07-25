Doja Cat Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Downplaying Virus

In a new interview, singer-songwriter Doja Cat revealed that she had recently tested positive for coronavirus after previously making light of the pandemic on social media.

Though she feels better now, Doja told Capital XTRA that she had symptoms that lasted for a few days — and blamed the food delivery app Postmates for contracting the virus.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it,” Doja, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, said. “I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now.”

She downplayed the severity of COVID-19 on Instagram Live in March by comparing it to the flu and refusing to take the proper precautions.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f— about corona, bitch,” Doja said to her followers. “It’s a flu! Ya’ll are p—ies. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do.”

Doja has courted plenty of controversy lately. In May, videos began to circulate of her participating in a known white supremacist chat room on Tinychat and using racial slurs. Doja was also criticized for using homophobic language on Twitter in 2018, and then defending her decision to do so.

Meanwhile, a remix of Doja’s song “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj topped the charts in mid-May, and continues to dominate the soundscape of the video sharing app TikTok.