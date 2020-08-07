TikTok’s Dixie D’Amelio Lands Record Deal, Joining Jennifer Lopez and Saint JHN on HitCo Roster

Dixie D’Amelio has landed a record deal with L.A. Reid’s HitCo Entertainment, joining Jennifer Lopez, Saint JHN, Outkast’s Big Boi and Dinah Jane on the label’s roster. The 18-year-old social media sensation boasts over 15 million followers on Instagram and 33 million followers on TikTok. The Connecticut native is also the older sister of Charli D’Amelio, the top TikTok personality counting more than 70 million followers.

On July 1, Dixie dropped her debut single, “Be Happy,” which went on to clock over 63 million views. The record brings honesty and introspection, with lyrics like: “Sometimes I don’t wanna be happy / Don’t hold it against me / If I’m down just leave me there / Let me be sad.”

With the release, Dixie drew attention from multiple labels. She announced her HitCo signing with a post on Instagram in which she’s seen smiling alongside label founder Reid, who shared the photo on his own Instagram page, thanking the D’Amelio family.

Dixie is signed to UTA and represented by attorney Gary Stiffelman. The sisters’ careers are also looked after by their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, in collaboration with music industry veteran Billy Mann, who co-wrote “Be Happy.”

Speaking to Variety, Charli recently said, “If I didn’t have my family doing this with me, my experience would be very, very different. I think going through this alone would be a lot more complicated and I don’t think I would be able to do it like I am right now.”

Reid launched HitCo shortly after being forced to step down as chairman of Epic Records in 2017. Other artists signed to the label include The Dream, Yella Beezy and Rubi Rose.