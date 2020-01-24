×

Following Outrage, Discovery Networks Backs Down on Composer Ultimatum

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
An IPad is used instead of a sheet of music.Sophie Countess of Wessex visits her new Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich, London, Britain - 08 Dec 2014
CREDIT: David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Discovery Networks, which last month unveiled a new business model that would have all but assured series composers a drastic income drop, has scuttled that plan in response to outrage expressed by the media music community.

This means that the shows on Discovery, Animal Planet, HGTV, Food Network and other Discovery-owned platforms, will continue to feature their familiar themes and underscores, and the composers who wrote that music will continue to be paid the royalties that they have always enjoyed.

The Production Music Association, which represents many of the composers whose work adorns these shows, Thursday afternoon issued a statement that said, in part, “Discovery has decided that their U.S. channels will remain operating ‘as is’ under the traditional performing-rights model.”

A Discovery spokesman confirmed to Variety that the networks will no longer demand that composers give up all performance royalties paid for U.S. airings and sign away their ability to collect royalties on past shows on its networks. Composers had been warned late last year that they must comply or face the deletion of all their music from Discovery shows.

Agreeing to this, they estimated, would have meant an 80 to 90% drop in income from these shows. Those who scored such series as “Gold Rush,” “Deadliest Catch” and “Alaskan Bush People” fought back, declaring publicly that they would not agree to Discovery’s demands (described by several as “unprofessional,” “bullying,” “a corporate money grab” and “evil”).

Discovery hoped to shift to “direct source licenses” which would enable them to eliminate composer royalty payments as collected and distributed by performing-rights societies ASCAP, BMI and SESAC. Composers argued that those royalties were vital to stay in business because initial fees to create the music were already too low.

Variety broke this story on Dec. 13. The days that followed saw an unprecedented unity among media composers, condemning the plan and expressing concern that, if this tactic were to be followed by other outlets, making a living as a media composer in Los Angeles would eventually become impossible.

Oscar winner and Academy music-branch governor Michael Giacchino (“Jurassic World,” “Up”) was among the most outspoken, declaring on Twitter that “Discovery already pays some of the lowest rates for original score and now they want to rob you of the one way you can actually make financial success of the job? And then not only is Discovery willing to outright rob you, they then also want to steal everything you already wrote for them in years past? That is sickening.”

More than 11,000 composers and musicians joined a campaign, “Your Music Your Future,” to educate composers on their rights and how best to ensure their financial future based on the performing-rights system that has compensated media composers for decades. Several Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composers lent their support to the campaign, including John Powell, John Debney, Bear McCreary, Carter Burwell and others.

On Thursday, the Production Music Association publicly thanked Shawn White, vice president of global music for Discovery, “for this decision. We greatly appreciate this and look forward as a community to working together with Discovery to provide their programming with the best quality music possible,” the PMA statement said.

Sources said that Discovery executives met with top composers over the past few weeks, leading to this turnaround. “I don’t think they thought it through,” one composer said. “It was an economic move by businessmen who didn’t fully understand the ramifications it could possibly have on their internal operations. It would get messy.”

Said composer Nathan Barr, a prominent voice in the Your Music Your Future campaign: “I want to acknowledge Discovery’s decision to back down. Had they pushed through, it would have strengthened a movement which is already threatening to turn the occupation of ‘composer’ into a hobby. In a time when music is being devalued in so many markets and platforms, it’s more important than ever to fight for our right as composers to make a living doing so.”

The Society of Composers & Lyricists issued its own statement, applauding Discovery’s reversal but promising to “continue its discussion with Discovery to ensure this policy reversion applies to all delivery platforms.”

More TV

  • An IPad is used instead of

    Following Outrage, Discovery Networks Backs Down on Composer Ultimatum

    Discovery Networks, which last month unveiled a new business model that would have all but assured series composers a drastic income drop, has scuttled that plan in response to outrage expressed by the media music community. This means that the shows on Discovery, Animal Planet, HGTV, Food Network and other Discovery-owned platforms, will continue to [...]

  • THE GOOD PLACE -- "Patty" Episode

    'The Good Place' Boss on Reaching the Titular Location, Finding It's a 'Bummer'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Patty,” the penultimate episode of “The Good Place.” The titular good place on Mike Schur’s philosophical comedy “The Good Place” isn’t a literal place at all but instead a state of mind. Sure, after four seasons (50 episodes) the characters on the show did [...]

  • obi wan ewan mcgregor

    Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Disney Plus Loses Writer, Seeks to Overhaul Scripts

    Pre-production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused TV series in the works at Disney Plus has been put on hold as the streamer and Lucasfilm look to overhaul early scripts and find new writers, sources tell Variety. Hossein Amini had been attached to write. The news follows recent talk that the entire series was being scrapped altogether. [...]

  • Zion Williamson

    Zion Williamson's Pelicans Debut Is a Ratings Slam Dunk

    With ratings in a slump so far this season, the NBA has needed someone to come off the bench and ball out. Cue the New Orleans Pelicans debut of Zion Williamson. The much-heralded number 1 pick from the 2019 draft had sat out the first 44 games of the Pelicans’ season with a knee injury, [...]

  • RuPauls Drag Race

    TV News Roundup: VH1 Announces 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Contestants

    In today’s TV news roundup, VH1 revealed the contestants for the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the Oprah Winfrey Network renewed several of its unscripted series. CASTING VH1 revealed the 13 queens that will be competing on the 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are Aidenn Zhane, Bria, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi [...]

  • Outmatched

    'Outmatched' With Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson: TV Review

    The latest variation on network sitcoms’ beloved “a family, but with [x complication],” Fox’s “Outmatched” flips the usual parent-child dynamic on its head by following an Atlantic City family, including three bonafide genius kids who are too smart for their bewildered parents to understand. Each time one of their children tests off the charts, Mike [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad