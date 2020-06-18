Disco Biscuits Team With Philadelphia Phillies, Live Nation for Hometown Livestream

The Disco Biscuits will perform a special show in their hometown of Philadelphia on June 23. Teaming with the Philadelphia Phillies, Citizens Bank Park and Live Nation, the jam band’s show, which will be audience-less and livestreamed for free, will support the PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund which is centered on empowering black communities, transforming the criminal justice system, and building equitable and dignified systems.

The band is scheduled to take the field at Citizens Bank Park at 7:45pm ET and play from the infield dirt.

The genesis of the event predates the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, according to a statement which noted the band and the venue had been discussing a concert for some time. But their shared the view of: “deserved national outrage regarding the on-going struggle with racism and violence aimed at the Black Community that has plagued the United States for centuries. All partners in the event recognized that something had to be done to fight against the many systemic injustices at the root of the issue.”

Live Nation pledged support in the form of financial funding, personnel, production support and other resources.

Charitable contributions will be solicited throughout the webcast, which will stream live on the Disco Biscuits’ official YouTube and Facebook pages as well as on Live Nation’s Live From Home platform, a virtual music hub updated daily and available in over 30 countries. Additional beneficiaries through the PLUS1 For Black Lives Fund include the Equal Justice Initiative, The Bail Project and Impact Justice and other grassroots organizations.

Under the banner “The Disco Biscuits Take You Out to the Ball Game,” the event will feature signature elements of the Phillies organization, including an introduction from public address announcer Dan Baker and jerseys outfitted for the band members.