Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Launch Music, Gaming and Lifestyle Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

DJ and production duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are launching a music, gaming and lifestyle agency called The Smash Universe.

The company will focus on content creators, gamers and lifestyle influencers, providing management and creative services and marketing concepts.

The DJs, brothers Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios, are teaming in the venture with Miranda Huybers, a gaming industry veteran who was part of Activision’s “Call of Duty” team, Nick Depauw, head of SMASH esports, Nick Royaards, who manages Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, as well as Perry van de Mosselaar and Dwayne Megens of independent dance label Smash The House Records.

Said Dimitri Vegas in announcing the launch: “I am super excited about this new project, helping to connect music and gaming as both worlds are very important to me.”

“Creating a new universe in which both the gaming and music world are combined has been one of my dreams for years, and that’s why I’m happy to work with this awesome team to introduce everyone to The Smash Universe,” added Miranda Huybers. “Focusing on online content creation as well as unique concepts, we want to be part of an extensive customer journey and be there for everyone, anytime and anywhere.”

The Smash Universe launch will coincide with a livestream on Twitch at 9:30am PT which will feature represented talent.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike topped DJ Mag’s Top 100 in 2019, the first time a duo has reached the apex. The Belgians recently participated in a virtual version of the Tomorrowland festival. Titled Around the World, it featured performers Katy Perry, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Nervo and more.