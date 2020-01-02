×

Dierks Bentley’s ’90s Parody Band, Hot Country Knights, Signs With Universal Nashville

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dierks Bentley
CREDIT: Zach Belcher

Things just got real for country star Dierks Bentley’s fake band, Hot Country Knights. No longer quite so faux, the satirical ’90s country act has signed a legit contract with Universal Music Group Nashville, which also happens to be Bentley’s longtime label home.

The news was first announced Thursday morning on the Hot Country Knights Facebook page and subsequently confirmed in a press release — none of which mentioned Bentley’s real name or that of any of the other participating members of his road band, who’ve developed a full Spinal Tap-like musical-comedy act around the mullet-laden, ’90s-spoofing conceit.

A release from Universal’s Capitol Nashville imprint says “the Knights are promising to bring real ’90s country music back to a format that’s been drowning in male sensitivity, cashmere cardigan sweaters and programmed drum loops.” In concert, the group has focused on covering ’90s hits; it’s unknown whether they’ll stick to that on record or develop any period-recalling original material as well.

A signing photo had Bentley and company in ’90s gear, joining some big-wigs who stuck with the clothing of the 2020s, including UMG Nashville chairman/CEO Mike Dungan, UMG Nashville president Cindy Mabe, Mary Hilliard Harrington of Red Light Management, WME Nashville co-head Jay Williams, and Royce Risser and Brian Wright, UMG Nashville’s executive VPs of promotion and A&R, respectively

Playing it straight, the information from Universal named the players as lead singer Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

Hot Country Knights are a familiar sight to Bentley’s fans, as the group often serves as an opening act for the star’s sold-out shows on the amphitheater circuit. The parody band has also played to music industry crowds at appearances at the annual Country Radio Summit in Nashville, where they’ve been joined by country stars like Jon Pardi and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley, who also dress up in ’90s drag to fit in with the stuck-in-time act. When the group made its CRS debut in early 2015, it was joined by Miranda Lambert, who covered a vintage Shania Twain tune, a task that fell to Kashi Ashton when they reprised the act at the radio conference last year.

A big part of Hot Country Knights’ act on stage, and something that probably won’t be reprised on record, is comedic infighting among members of the band as they struggle over ego issues — or just bicker about whether a country hit they want to cover came out in 1989 or ’90. Their performances have been known to end with mock fistfights that spill out onto the street outside.

 

More Music

  • Dierks Bentley

    Dierks Bentley's '90s Parody Band, Hot Country Knights, Signs With Universal Nashville

    Things just got real for country star Dierks Bentley’s fake band, Hot Country Knights. No longer quite so faux, the satirical ’90s country act has signed a legit contract with Universal Music Group Nashville, which also happens to be Bentley’s longtime label home. The news was first announced Thursday morning on the Hot Country Knights [...]

  • Songs For Screens: Tove Lo on

    Songs for Screens: Tove Lo Talks Grammy-Nominated 'Glad He's Gone' Video

    Tove Lo’s “Glad He’s Gone,” the lead single and a standout cut from her 2019 album “Sunshine Kitty,” has all the hallmarks we’ve come to expect from the Swedish pop star: a warts-and-all examination of romantic relationships, a sing-along chorus with hilariously TMI lyrics and a knockout bridge that drives home the song’s ode to [...]

  • Lexii Alijai Kehlani

    Kehlani 'Heartbroken' Over Death of Young Rapper Lexii Alijai

    Kehlani took to Twitter on Wednesday to mourn the reported death of 21-year-old rapper Lexii Alijai, with whom she collaborated on 2015’s “Jealous.” “jus got the worst f–-in news ever. my heart is BROKE. F–K,” she tweeted. She went on to say she’s “angry,” “confused” and “heartbroken,” calling Lexi Alijai — whose real name is [...]

  • The Highwomen - Maren Morris, Amanda

    The Best Country Albums of 2019 ... and of the Decade

    Were we ready for the country? In 2019, the best efforts of veterans like Tanya Tucker, Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill and next-generation talents like Maren Morris, Yola and Kalie Shorr ensured we were. Here’s a ranking of some of the year’s finest country albums …  followed by a genre best-of for the entire 2010s. [...]

  • Alanis Morissette and the Jagged Little

    Alanis Morissette Told Singer to Drop F-Bomb in New Year's Eve Performance on ABC

    Alanis Morissette, Lauren Patten and the cast of the Broadway show “Jagged Little Pill” caused a bit of a stir during the New Year’s Eve broadcast of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest” Tuesday night when Patten dropped an f-bomb while singing the ‘90s hit “You Oughta Know.” To recap, the famous [...]

  • Jonas Brothers NYE

    Jonas Brothers Ring in 2020 With Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

    Nick Jonas rang in the New Year with a pair of glittering blue glasses, the rims made out to look like “2020.” What better way to launch into the hour-long set he performed with his older two brothers Joe and Kevin at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, in a towering stage built over the resort’s swimming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad