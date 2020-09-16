Kanye West Peeing on a Grammy Is ‘Vile and Disrespectful,’ Says Diane Warren

Hit songwriter Diane Warren laid into Kanye West on Twitter, after the rapper/presidential candidate posted a video of himself — or someone — urinating on a Grammy Award that had been placed in a toilet.

“How vile and disrespectful of U,” Warren wrote. “This was given to U by your peers out of respect for your work and U r literally pissing on them. I’ve won one Grammy and I’m forever grateful and humble that my peers found me worthy of it.”

Assuming that was indeed one of West’s own Grammys getting the dowsing, he should still have plenty of unsoiled trophies to keep on his mantle. Warren made reference to West’s inordinately high career total, writing, “He has 21 Grammys this white bitcb (sic) got one Haha.”

Reached for further comment by Variety, the songwriter said: “Maybe it just pissed me off.”

Warren — someone who is known for being acidic in her own posts, and who, unlike West, is no MAGA supporter — further tweeted: “With all that peeing, now Trump wishes he had picked Kanye as VP and he could have been that Grammy!!”

Despite continuing to accrue Grammy nominations each year, the last of West’s 21 wins came back in 2013, which may help explain his lack of reverence for the honor.

West was expected to be a contender in the Grammys’ gospel categories this year for his two Christian-themed albums, “Jesus Is King” and “Jesus Is Born,” although how his desecration of a Grammy will sit with the gospel nominating committees would seem to be an open question at this point.

West’s Christian albums were recently nominated for three Dove Awards by the Gospel Music Association, many of whose voters also vote for the Grammys.

The, ahem, streaming video remains live on Twitter, unlike another tweet he posted Wednesday, which reportedly caused Twitter to temporarily lock his account. He posted what he said was the personal phone number of Forbes chief content officer Randall Lane, writing, “If anyone wants to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” Twitter was said to have frozen his account — which in the last couple of days had been posting up to a hundred-plus provocative posts a day — until he voluntarily agreed to remove the post and agree not to commit further violations of privacy, as is typical when users post private info in an attempt to dox an adversary.

West’s other recent contentious posts have not brought up any enmity for the Grammys as an issue. He has been on a tear against Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing, saying he will not release new music until he is let out of his label and publishing contracts, respectively. He urged Universal to contact him but then said he would not speak with UMG chairman-CEO Lucian Grainge, insisting he would not talk with anyone at the sub-billionaire level. Comparing himself to Nat Turner and saying he is “the new Moses,” West has been urging other Black artists to join him in an uprising at being held to contracts — and even called upon Taylor Swift to join him, on top of Drake, Jay Z and others he singled out. So far, no major artists have spoken out in support of his crusade.

The campaign to be freed of contractual obligations and own his master recordings seems to have superseded his presidential campaign, which has not been mentioned among the hundreds of tweets in recent days. The closest West came to addressing politics in any way in the latest tweetstorm was to refer to himself as “baby Putin.”

Although, as Warren readily points out, she has only won one Grammy (for “Because You Loved Me”), she has received plenty of Recording Academy acknowledgement over the years in the form of 15 total nominations, for songs including “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “How Do I Live,” “Till It Happens to You” and “Stand Up for Something,” all of which were also Oscar-nominated.