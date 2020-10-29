After 35 Years in the Music Business, Diane Warren to Release Debut Album in 2021

After some 35 years of collaborations with such artists as Cher, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aerosmith, Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren will release her first album as an artist — or rather, “a DJ,” as Warren joked on Instagram. “Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1” is scheduled for release in 2021.

“I am writing new songs all the time, and I really think I’m writing my best songs right now,” said Warren in announcing the collection, which will feature an all-star line-up of talent — including John Legend, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko and LP — who will bring her songwriting and storytelling to life. Darius Rucker appears on the song “Times Like This,” which drops on Nov. 10 as the album’s first single.

Added Warren: “A lot of people have done this kind of project — Mark Ronson or Calvin Harris or DJ Khaled — but no one who is just a songwriter has. So why not me? I thought it would be a chance to work with artists I love and other artists I want to work with, and create a cool body of work that shows the diversity of what I do.”

Of “Times Like This,” Warren said, “It’s more of a story than I’m used to writing, more of a country song, but it’s also more of an anthem, because at times like these we really could all use an angel. I think this song is going to speak to everybody. It gives you hope and it puts you in the fighting spirit.”

Added Rucker: “Diane is such a legend, so I was absolutely honored when she called saying that she had me in mind for a song. It’s one of those things that just being asked to be part of her record — and especially such a great song like this — is just amazing. Then to actually go through the process with a legend like her and to see it all come to life has been a really cool experience.”

The new track comes on the heels of a busy 2020 for Warren who recently lent her talent to “The Change,” a song performed by JoJo that was released to support the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign and to help get out the vote.

Warren is also vying for a best original song Oscar. After 11 nominations and zero wins, Warren is doubling her odds with contenders “Free,” performed by Charlie Puth from Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan,” and “lo Si (Seen)” performed by Laura Pausini from Netflix’s “The Life Ahead” starring Sophia Loren.