Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Demi Lovato, who was announced this week as a performer at the Grammy Awards, will sing the National Anthem a week later as part of Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, February 2, the NFL and the Fox network announced today.
The pregame show, including the National Anthem, will be broadcast live worldwide.
Lovato will join a prestigious line up of Super Bowl National Anthem performers that includes Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
The appearance, combined with the Grammy performance, marks a big return for Lovato, who has been recovering from a July 2018 drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization. However, it will not be her first high-profile appearance: In November, Lovato took the stage at the Teen Vogue Summit for a frank interview with editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner, a move that she admitted filled her with some trepidation.
“I’ve gone through a lot, and this is really my first public thing, so I’m a little nervous,” Lovato said before the audience at L.A.’s Goya Studios. “Over the past year, I’ve learned a ton. I feel like I’m more in tune with who I am now, where I’m at today.”
Sources tell Variety Lovato will be releasing new music in the coming weeks.
The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network Production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.
