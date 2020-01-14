×

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Jem Aswad

Demi Lovato
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato will perform on the Grammy Awards, the singer announced on Instagram this morning, continuing a new tactic that sees artists announcing their spots on the big show themselves, with confirmation from the Academy coming later.

The practice started last week when Billie Eilish tweeted in the wee hours of Wednesday that she would be performing on the show — making her the first performer to be announced for the 2020 Grammys — and a press release followed several hours later, also announcing Lizzo, Aerosmith and a duet from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Ariana Grande announced her performance on Saturday.

The appearance marks a big return for Lovato, who has been recovering from a July 2018 drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization. However, it will not be her first high-profile appearance: In November, Lovato took the stage at the Teen Vogue Summit for a frank interview with editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner, a move that she admitted filled her with some trepidation.

“I’ve gone through a lot, and this is really my first public thing, so I’m a little nervous,” Lovato said before the audience at L.A.’s Goya Studios. “Over the past year, I’ve learned a ton. I feel like I’m more in tune with who I am now, where I’m at today.”

Describing the past year as “very introspective,” Lovato went on to say, “I’ve learned a lot, I’ve been through a lot and I think as time goes on, as we are being faced with challenges in our life, on a daily basis like we all are, we are all human.”

The Grammy Awards, again hosted by Alicia Keys, will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

